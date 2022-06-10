Ramblers' winless skid hits seven as Athlone claim first victory at last

Athlone Town 5 Cobh Ramblers 2

At the 17th attempt, Athlone Town finally claimed a victory in the First Division as they deservedly cruised to a 5-2 victory against Cobh Ramblers at Athlone Town Stadium on Friday night.

A brace apiece from Carlton Ubaezonu and Thomas Oluwa was enough to earn Athlone the three points while Cobh slumped to their 12th loss of the campaign and are now without a win in seven.

Athlone started brightly and they opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Gary Armstrong released Ubaezonu with a precise defence-splitting pass, and from there the striker coolly slotted the ball past the keeper.

Ramblers rallied and they grabbed an equaliser in the 18th minute thanks to a sensational strike from Jack Larkin, who expertly curled the ball into the top right corner of the net from the edge of the penalty area.

But it took the home side just three minutes to regain their lead as Oluwa showed incredible composure to clip the ball past Sean Barron and into the roof of the net.

And they made it 3-1 at the beginning of the second period when Oluwa unselfishly rolled the ball to Ubaezonu, allowing the forward to easily tuck home his second of the night.

The Rams soon snatched a lifeline when Danny O’Connell set up his fellow substitute Jake Hegarty for an easy finish but that hope was quickly extinguished as the home side secured the win when Daniel Dobbin found the far bottom left corner before Oluwa did likewise just past the hour.

ATHLONE TOWN: Skerritt, Dobbin, Van Geenen, Barnes (Edogun 37), Oluwa (Irhue 84), Duffy, McBride, Armstrong (Adenekan 84), Habing (Ryan 84), Kelly, Ubaezonu.

COBH RAMBLERS: Barron, Frahill, Abbott (Hegarty 49), Drinan (O’Connell 49), O’Sullivan Connell (Griffin 76), McGrath (Bardsley 76), Larkin, Eguaibor, Kargbo, Holland (Desmond 33), O’Leary.

Referee: David Keeler.