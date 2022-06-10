Max O'Leary called up to Ireland squad for Scotland and Ukraine games

Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures against Scotland and Ukraine
Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary during the Sky Bet Championship match at Craven Cottage, London.

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 20:16
TJ Galvin

Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures against Scotland and Ukraine.

25-year-old O’Leary, who qualifies for Ireland through his Kerry-born grandfather, made nine appearances for Bristol City in the Championship this season. He last received a call-up for the March friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania.

O'Leary will link up with the squad ahead of the UEFA Nations League fixture against Scotland on Saturday, June 11 at the Aviva Stadium.

Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot suffered an injury in training on Friday ahead of the Scotland match which ruled him out.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny also confirmed today that skipper Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of the two matches through injury.

Republic of Ireland Squad 

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O'Leary (Bristol City).

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool), Festy Ebosele (Derby County).

