Andreas Christensen ends 10-year stay at Chelsea

Chelsea have confirmed defender Andreas Christensen will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month
Andreas Christensen ends 10-year stay at Chelsea

Andreas Christensen spent 10 years at Stamford Bridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 15:57
PA Sport

Chelsea have confirmed defender Andreas Christensen will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The Denmark international is expected to join LaLiga giants Barcelona following 10 years at Stamford Bridge.

He had not played for the Blues since withdrawing himself from selection on the morning of the FA Cup final against Liverpool.

Defender Jake Clarke-Salter and midfielders Danny Drinkwater and Charly Musonda will also depart the Premier League club this summer, while Antonio Rudiger’s free transfer switch to Real Madrid has already been announced.

Christensen joined Chelsea’s academy from Danish club Brondby in 2012 and was loaned to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach between 2015 and 2017.

The 26-year-old scored twice in 161 Blues appearances, winning the Champions League, Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup.

“Chelsea Football Club thanks Andreas for his contribution to our success in the last decade and wishes him well in his future career,” read a statement on the Blues’ website.

Danny Drinkwater, left, barely featured for Chelsea following his big-money switch from Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)

Former England international Drinkwater arrived in west London from Leicester in 2017 for a fee in the region of £35million.

The 32-year-old managed only 23 outings for the Blues during an unsuccessful spell and was loaned out to Burnley, Aston Villa, Turkish club Kasimpasa and Reading.

Belgian Musonda, 25, was restricted to just seven first-team appearances for Chelsea, scoring once, while ex-England Under-21 international Clarke-Salter played twice during a 16-year association with the club.

More in this section

Bristol City v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship - Ashton Gate EFL clubs allowed to make five substitutions from next season
Scotland v Moldova - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Scotland lose two to weddings for 'tough challenge' in Dublin
FORMER NORTHERN IRELAND MANAGER Former Northern Ireland manager Billy Bingham dies aged 90
ChelseaPlace: UK
<p>Shaun Maloney (left) fired Scotland to victory over the Republic of Ireland during the Euro 2016 qualifying campaign (Danny Lawson/PA)</p>

Five talking points ahead of Ireland and Scotland clash in Dublin

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up