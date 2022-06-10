Scotland lose two to weddings for 'tough challenge' in Dublin

Robby McCrorie has been drafted into the Scotland squad ahead of the Nations League game against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin as Zander Clark and Liam Cooper both drop out to marry their partners.
The 24-year-old uncapped Rangers goalkeeper comes in for David Marshall, who called time on his international career before the game against Armenia at Hampden Park on Wednesday night.
Boss Steve Clarke said: "I've lost a couple, I mentioned a way back about wedding dates and Zander Clark and Liam Cooper have both left the squad to go away and get married and we wish them well.
"I have called up Robby McCrorie, who has come in as another goalkeeper, so good for Robbie."
While Scotland beat Armenia 2-0 in their Group B1 opener at Hampden Park, the Republic of Ireland lost 1-0 in both their opening two fixtures, in Armenia and then at home to Ukraine.
However, Clarke said: "I expect a tough challenge. Anyone going to Dublin to play can expect a tough game.
"Obviously their last two games have gone against them but only by one goal.
"Previous to that, a really good eight-game run where they went unbeaten and within that eight-game run were Portugal and Belgium so we expect a tough game."