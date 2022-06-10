Six players from Liverpool make up PFA Premier League team of the season

Liverpool made up six of the PFA Premier League team of the year, with three from champions Manchester City.
Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk were among the six Liverpool players recognised in the PFA Premier League team (Joe Giddens/PA)

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 10:47
PA Sport

Reds goalkeeper Alisson, defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk, along with midfielder Thiago Alcantara as well as forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were all recognised by their peers and voted into the divisional XI.

City, who edged out Liverpool by a point to win the title on the final day of the season, are represented by full-back Joao Cancelo, playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and midfielder Bernardo Silva.

(PA Graphics)

The other two places go to Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to the England this season after leaving Juventus last summer and scored 18 Premier League goals.

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson shared the Golden Glove with City number one and compatriot Ederson after 20 clean sheets.

City defender Cancelo was top of the Premier League’s overall passing stats, as the Portugal international made a total of 2,951, while Alexander-Arnold was second in the number of assists with 12.

De Bruyne’s creativity impressed again as Pep Guardiola’s men came out on top in their title battle with Liverpool, the Belgian scoring 15 league goals.

Salah helped drive Jurgen Klopp’s men to success in both the Caraboa Cup and FA Cup, as well as reaching the Champions League final, where they lost to Real Madrid.

Egypt international Salah finished as the Premier League’s joint top-scorer alongside Tottenham’s Son Heung-min – perhaps a surprise omission from the team of the year – with 23 goals and also lead the assists charts with 13.

PFA Premier League Team of the Year: Alisson (Liverpool); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City); Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City); Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

