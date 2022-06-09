Ian Baraclough under pressure after Northern Ireland defeated in Kosovo

3-2 loss in Nations League sees fans lose patience with manager
Ian Baraclough under pressure after Northern Ireland defeated in Kosovo

Northern Ireland's Daniel Ballard appears dejected at the end of the UEFA Nations League defeat at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina, Kosovo. Picture: Valdrin Xhemaj/PA Wire.

Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 22:40

Nations League

Northern Ireland’s Nations League despair grew deeper as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Kosovo in Pristina which caused some fans to openly turn on Ian Baraclough.

Early strikes from Vedat Muriqi and Zymer Bytyqi, the first a penalty, put Kosovo in control. And although Shayne Lavery pulled one back on the stroke of half-time, Muriqi’s second at the start of the second half should have ended it, Dan Ballard’s late header notwithstanding.

Northern Ireland’s run of games without a win in this competition extended to 13 matches after their latest setback. The team entered League C Group 2 as top seeds following their relegation and Baraclough boldly talked of targeting 12 points from their June fixtures, but they have taken only one from three matches.

Spain clinched their first Nations League victory after a 1-0 win in Switzerland. Pablo Sarabia scored the decisive goal in the 13th minute after turning in Marcos Llorente’s cross.

Portugal maintained their strong start to the Nations League with a 2-0 home win over Czech Republic. The hosts opened the scoring in Lisbon after 33 minutes when Bernardo Silva set up João Cancelo and the Manchester City full-back fired home from a tight angle.

Silva provided another assist five minutes later, when he released Gonçalo Guedes and the winger rifled a shot into the net. The 2019 champions have taken seven points from their opening three points to open up a lead over Spain in Group A2.

Guardian

More in this section

Jack Byrne 9/6/2022 Playmaker Byrne eager to be back pulling strings for club and, hopefully, country
Liverpool v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Final - Stade de France Stade de France CCTV footage from Champions League final already deleted
Stephen Kenny dejected 8/6/2022 State of play: Kenny's Ireland skidding out of control 
Republic of Ireland v Montenegro - UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier

Crawford's U21s guaranteed playoff place after Swedes draw with Italy

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up