Ukrainians come together but 'new' Ireland still have far to go

The first examples hadn’t long been pinned to stalls around the nearest stadium when half-and-half scarves were being ripped to shreds as crude examples of football’s loss of identity and a turn away from fans towards consumers.

These colourful abominations were symbols of all that was wrong with the game. They were a world away from the tribalism and unceasing devotion on which the game had been built and bonded for almost 150 years, but last night was different.

When Stephen Kenny announced his squad for this international window a few weeks ago he predicted that this game would go down in history because of the background that is the war underway in Eastern Europe.

This was never going to grab the attention the way the visitors’ World Cup playoffs against Scotland and Wales had done in the last week, but to be in and around Lansdowne Road here was to appreciate just how accurate the Ireland manager had been.

The half-and-halves sold like hot cakes. And that was okay.

Ukraine fans in the stands during the UEFA Nations League match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

“Stop The War” read one banner behind the goal where the most devoted of Irish fans make their base. Seats at the far end, which held many of the 3,5000 Ukrainian fans given tickets by the FAI, were draped in the nation’s distinctive colours.

But this wasn’t about us and them.

The first strains of the Ukrainian anthem were met with the sight of their flag being hoisted in what seemed to be every row and in every corner of the ground. They were among us, beside us, with us. As they have been in increasing numbers since early Spring.

You can only imagine what this meant to them. Thousands have been given sanctuary from the Russian invasion on this island. They have found shelter, been issued with PPS numbers and adapted in a whole host of other, mundane ways.

8 June 2022; Ukraine supporters during the UEFA Nations League B group 1 match between Republic of Ireland and Ukraine at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Mostly, this assimilation has happened in the background. This was an opportunity to be seen. And heard. One man spent the first nine minutes standing tall in his seat, his flag draped around his shoulders as he roared and chanted and emoted.

How could you tell him to sit down?

The fear in Ukraine is that the conflict has become normalised, that people in the West have become numbed to the daily abundance of news, no matter how terrible that may be, or how strong our wish that Russia can be defeated.

Their coach Oleksander Petrakov had touched on this, on the need to play for those who fight in the trenches “with their last drop of blood”, and for the rest of their countrymen and countrywomen who suffer the war every minute of every day.

It wasn’t quite so straightforward then to commit fully to an argument about whether Kenny should deploy another player in central midfield. Or to fret all that much over Ireland’s inability to make more of the ball in the opposition’s third.

Still, fret we must.

Among Kenny’s other declarations lately was the one about how good this Ukraine side is, regardless of personnel, and a starting team bearing ten changes from the unit that lost in Cardiff at the weekend only gave credence to those words.

The majority of their players lost the last three months of the domestic season after the Russians invaded but there was a slickness to some of their play that their opponents couldn’t match. It was a sobering reminder as to how far this New Ireland still has to go.

The tendency to concede goals from outside the box remains a concern – as evidenced by the one Ukraine scored and the first-half effort ruled out for offside – but Ireland simply aren’t progressing as they ought to be in an attacking sense.

We can rue the lack of a Robbie Keane or a Wes Hoolahan all we like but the general lack of threat going forward for long, long stretches here, and away to Armenia, is a serious concern for a team that has gone backwards so far in this window.

Ireland, as they do, roused themselves to threaten as the clock wound down but there are only so many times Shane Duffy can ride to the rescue and the big centre-half couldn’t manufacture the usual 1-1 ‘win’ despite a number of second-half chances.

Another step back then.

This was the team’s sixth home game in the Nations League and they haven’t scored in any of them. That’s a run that goes back to Martin O’Neill’s time but we are 24 games into Kenny’s tenure now and the chorus of ‘what now?’ is once again growing louder.