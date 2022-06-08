Two changes to the Ireland team for Ukraine clash

Stephen Kenny has made two changes to his Ireland side for this evening's Nations League clash with Ukraine, kick off at 7.45pm
8 June 2022; Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny walks the pitch before the UEFA Nations League B group 1 match between Republic of Ireland and Ukraine at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 18:40
John Fallon

Cyrus Christie and Jason Knight have been drafted into the Ireland team for tonight’s Nations League campaign against Ukraine.

They face a Ukrainian side that shows 10 changes to the one beaten 1-0 by Wales in Sunday’s World Cup playoff final.

Head coach Oleksandr Petrakov has stuck to his word of ringing the changes, with Everton recruit Vitalii Mykolenko the only survivor from the disappointment of Cardiff.

Petrakov has excluded strikers Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko, as well as injured goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan and midfielder Taras Stepanenko, from his matchday squad. 

Seven of the Ukraine’s team operate in their domestic league that was halted in February due to the military bombardment from Russia.

IRELAND (3-4-2-1): C Kelleher; N Collins, S Duffy, J Egan; C Christie, J Hendrick, J Cullen, E Stevens; J Knight, C Robinson, C Ogbene.

Substitutes: M Travers, J Talbot, C Hourihane, W Keane, T Parrott, J McClean, A Browne, J Molumby, D O'Shea, M Obafemi, CJ Hamilton, F Ebosele.

UKRAINE (4-3-3): A Lunin (Real Madrid); O Syrota (Dynamo Kyiv), T Kacharaba (Slavia Prague), V Bondar (Shakhtar Donetsk), V Mykolenko (Everton); D Popov (Dynamo Kyiv), S Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kyiv), M Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv); A Zubkov (Ferencvaros), A Dovbyk (SC Dnipro-1), M Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Referee: Filip Glova (SVK).

