Liverpool officials set to meet chair of UEFA’s review into problems at final

Liverpool officials are set to meet the chair of UEFA’s review into problems at the Champions League final in an attempt to help satisfy themselves the process will be fully independent.

European football’s governing body appointed the Portuguese politician Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues to carry out an inquiry into the circumstances which saw huge congestion issues which led to thousands of fans being locked out of the Stade de France and some being tear-gassed by police prior to Real Madrid’s 1-0 win.