Callum O'Dowda pens three-year deal with Cardiff to secure championship future

File photo dated 16-10-2021 of Callum O'Dowda. Cardiff have announced the signing of winger Callum O'Dowda on a three-year deal. Issue date: Wednesday June 8, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Cardiff. Photo credit should read Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 18:05
Shane Donovan

Ireland international Callum O'Dowda has penned a three-year deal with championship side Cardiff City. 

O'Dowda was released by Bristol City upon the conclusion of last season, a club he had spent the previous six seasons with. 

The winger joins Cardiff, who finished 18th in the second tier of English football, one place below his former club. 

Speaking to Cardiff City's media team, O’Dowda said: “I’m delighted. It’s been a long process, from meeting the gaffer and going around the training ground, to actually putting pen to paper.

“The intent and the passion the manager showed, and also the business that the club has been doing in the transfer window, was something that I want to be part of.

“I’m at a stage in my career where I’m hungry, I want to achieve as much as I can, and I feel as though I could be hitting my prime now. So, it’s all about kicking on with the right team, the right manager and a fantastic club.” 

Manager Steve Morison added: “It’s been a long pursuit. We made contact a while back, he had a lot of options and he chose us at the end of it, so it’s credit to all the hard work that everybody has put in.

“He fits the bill in all departments. He brings that quality in the final third, and he’s a really good athlete. He can score goals, he can make goals, and we’ve just got to get the best out of him.

“I showed him the plan, explained how he would fit into that plan, and showed him what we want to do. We want players who want to be here and be part of it, and I’m really pleased to have him on board.”

