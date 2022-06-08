Waterford club share nostalgic post of CJ Hamilton's GAA days

Hamilton has just been called up to Republic of Ireland squad for the first time.
HANDBALL: Hamilton in Irish training. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 16:24
Shane Donovan

CJ Hamilton is currently enjoying his first international call-up having been sought out by Stephen Kenny a number of months back regarding his eligibilty.

Hamilton is able to play for the Republic through his mother, and it's fair to say he is more familiar than most with Irish culture.

The winger, who spent time living in Waterford in his youth, says he started out playing GAA before switching to soccer in his teen years. 

“I think I started out playing GAA before I started playing soccer," Hamilton said ahead of Ireland's Nations League clash.

"I first grew up when I was in Waterford with my mum and my sisters, I lived there for 14, maybe 15 years.

“Obviously I was big into GAA and stuff like that, and that’s where I got into sports and starting playing sports and I think I was 11 or 12 before I first started kicking a football about.

"I played for Portlaw down in Waterford and then moved to Carrick United where I did well.”

Hamilton's old GAA club, Rathgormack GAA, have given Irish fans an insight into his Gaelic football prowess. 

He may not have been a county minor like Seamus Coleman, but he still has a GAA medal or two to his name.

Rathgormack GAA, looking back at Hamilton's time playing for them, said: "It's great to see CJ Hamilton in the media today ahead of Irelands Nations League game against Ukraine tomorrow. Here he is in an U16 county final and part of an U14 county final winning team, in which he scored two goals against Lismore. Best of luck CJ."

