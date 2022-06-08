'We're starting from scratch' - Danny Murphy unimpressed with setup inherited at Cork City

Danny Murphy has lofty ambitions of transforming Cork City into the top women’s team in Ireland – but wants fundamentals addressed first.

The former City title winner soon learnt about the depth of his task by overseeing a 7-0 home humbling by Peamount United on Saturday.

The Rebels sit second from bottom of the WNL table with just two wins from 13. Basement side Treaty United are up next on Saturday at Turner’s Cross.

In his first press conference as manager, the Cockney Rebel levelled a withering assessment of what he inherited and the job of work essential for the team’s fortunes to upturn.

Among his litany of gripes were the absence of any fitness testing, lack of recruitment system, and inability to prevent players from the county fleeing to other national league clubs. He also wants his coaching staff to be a consistent presence around the set-up.

Murphy is the third manager of City in the space of a year, following Rónán Collins and Paul Farrell. Failing to keep pace with the trend across the WNL of operating a proper expenses system was an issue, while problems arose earlier this season about the irregularity of training venues and times.

“We’ve got no base level of fitness, no data or nothing,” Murphy said about the initial lessons from his first game.

“I’m asking the girls to run around, work hard and be aggressive but we’re starting from scratch.

“We’ve only begun testing and will do more as the season goes on but these things should have been done in pre-season. It’s like we’re starting from that point.

“You can play pretty football all you want but you’ve no chance if you can’t run around and physically play. That’s a problem for me.”

With fitness lacking, and Murphy having no strength and conditioning coach to call upon when he arrived, players will be asked to undertake steps away from the squad environment to rectify the problem.

“I want Cork City to be the best team in Ireland,” he declared.

“People might say that’s arrogant but I wouldn’t have taken the job if I wanted to just sit here. I’m not interested in being down at the bottom of the table.

“From the perspective of fans and club, people want to see results but that comes from the training pitch. I’ve got to change how we do things.

“There’s things we’re going to implement off the pitch too that players have to take ownership of if we’re to get to where we want to.

“They’re good technical players but must do the other side of the game and demand more from each other.

“There has to be baby steps first. We’ll get there if they’re willing to put in the effort and are willing to trust me. We’ll start moving up the league, not overnight but it will take three weeks.”

Murphy has enlisted the assistance of Olympic bronze medalist Rob Heffernan to foster the winning edge indelibly associated with Cork sport.

“Confidence is so low from this difficult season but I’m telling the players to forget the past,” he explained.

“I want to win. If we look good when winning, great, but if we must do the ugly side by going longer, they’ve got to understand that too.

“It’s all pally, pally with other team’s players through the international set-up, but we’re Cork City and teams shouldn’t be coming down to beat us. We need to get that into the club, that we should be at the top end of the table.

“I had a good conversation with Rob Heffernan and you’ve got to have a winning mindset. Hopefully, he’s going to come in and have a chat with the girls. You’ve got to want to be the best in your position. We’ve to help them change their mentality.

“We need to get the competitive edge. I like to play good football but would rather be winning matches.”