Ukrainian kids visit Ireland training and Seamus Coleman makes their day with special call

The Everton skipper made the visit extra special
7 June 2022; 12-year-old Ukrainian citizen Mattvii Rybkin, from Zhytomyr, reacts after Republic of Ireland's Seamus Coleman video called his Everton club-mate Vitaliy Mykolenko to speak to Mattvii, who was invited to watch a Republic of Ireland training session at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 10:53
Larry Ryan

Ukrainian youngsters Mattvii Rybkin (12) and Illia Sydorenko (8) were guests at yesterday afternoon's Republic of Ireland training session at the Aviva Stadium, ahead of tonight's Nations League tie with Ukraine.

The kids, from the war-torn city of Zhytomyr, met with Ireland players who posed for photographs with the visit captured by Sportsfile's Stephen McCarthy.  

Shane Duffy poses for a photograph with Ukrainian citizens Mattvii Rybkin, age 12, left, and Illia Sydorenko, age 8, both from Zhytomyr, during a Republic of Ireland training session at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
And there was an even better treat in store courtesy of Ireland and Everton skipper Seamus Coleman, who video called his Ukrainian international club-mate Vitaliy Mykolenko to speak to the lads.

As the pictures show... minds blown!

Coleman tells him he is going to video call his Everton club-mate Vitaliy Mykolenko to speak to Mattvii, who was invited to watch a Republic of Ireland training session at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
The call is underway

 
 

A good chat

 
 

Did that really happen?

The FAI has allocated 3,000 tickets for the game for Ukrainian refugees, with a further 500 for visiting supporters.

 
 

