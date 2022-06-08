Ukrainian kids visit Ireland training and Seamus Coleman makes their day with special call

Ukrainian youngsters Mattvii Rybkin (12) and Illia Sydorenko (8) were guests at yesterday afternoon's Republic of Ireland training session at the Aviva Stadium, ahead of tonight's Nations League tie with Ukraine.
The kids, from the war-torn city of Zhytomyr, met with Ireland players who posed for photographs with the visit captured by Sportsfile's Stephen McCarthy.
And there was an even better treat in store courtesy of Ireland and Everton skipper Seamus Coleman, who video called his Ukrainian international club-mate Vitaliy Mykolenko to speak to the lads.
As the pictures show... minds blown!
The call is underway
A good chat
Did that really happen?
The FAI has allocated 3,000 tickets for the game for Ukrainian refugees, with a further 500 for visiting supporters.