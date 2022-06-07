Liverpool close on Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay

Ramsay played 24 league games for Aberdeen in the 2021-22 season, after breaking into the first team towards the end of the previous campaign
Liverpool close on Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Pepijn Lijnders

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 22:37
 Fabrizio Romano

Transfer News

Liverpool are in talks to sign the 18-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen. The Scotland U21 international is open to the move and the Premier League club hope progress can be made in negotiations over a fee.

Ramsay played 24 league games for Aberdeen in the 2021-22 season, after breaking into the first team towards the end of the previous campaign, and is regarded by Liverpool as having the talent to compete for a place in the immediate term as well as being one for the future.

Ramsay, born in Aberdeen, won the Scottish Football Writers’ Association’s Young Player of the Year award at the end of April.

Leeds have reached an agreement to sign Rasmus Kristensen from Red Bull Salzburg in a permanent transfer, and the 24-year-old Denmark right-back is due to have a medical today.

Kristensen worked under the Leeds manager, Jesse Marsch, at Salzburg and has also played for Ajax and Midtjylland. Leeds have already brought in the USA midfielder Brenden Aaronson from Salzburg.

Juventus are increasingly confident Paul Pogba will rejoin them. With Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid focused on different targets, the Serie A club aim to finalise a deal with the midfielder, who is leaving Manchester United at the end of his contract.

Pogba has been offered a net salary of about €8m (£6.8m) a year, plus potentially lucrative bonuses, by Juventus and final details are due to be discussed by the club with his agents. Pogba played for Juventus from 2012-16.

Juventus are also waiting for an answer from Angel Di Maria after offering the Argentina international the chance to sign when his PSG contract expires at the end of this month.

Another former United player, Nemanja Matic, is poised to join Jose Mourinho at Roma on a one-year deal with an option to extend for a further season. The midfielder played under Mourinho at Old Trafford and Chelsea.

Napoli are in advanced negotiations to sign the centre-back Leo Östigard from Brighton. The Premier League club want more than the €3m offered but Napoli are confident of securing the Norway international, who has not played for Brighton’s first team but has had a series of loans, most recently at Genoa.

Guardian

More in this section

Liverpool v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Final - Stade de France Fans who were victims of crime at Champions League final can now file complaints
Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup - Final - Wembley Stadium Louis Van Gaal suggests Ed Woodward’s departure from Man Utd could spell success
The Ukraine team go through their warm-up 7/6/2022 Messages of support from home fuelling Ukraine's footballers
Germany v England - UEFA Nations League - Group A3 - Allianz Arena

Harry Kane’s penalty earns England a Nations League draw in Germany

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up