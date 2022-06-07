Stephen Kenny: Ukraine shape, the wing-back void and Ogbene effectiveness

Seven weeks on from downing one shade of yellow in Lithuania, a similarly clad yet superior proposition presents Stephen Kenny’s latest test.

This was supposed to be the year that Kenny’s contract extension parked the constant referendums around the manager’s future but Saturday’s steep regression has placed the spotlight on this encounter for redemption.

Although the manager cited sell-out crowds against Portugal and Belgium – which they weren’t – as material to distinguish this assignment from Armenia, sluggish tickets don't tally with the theory. FAI officials are expecting a crowd of around 35,000 for the first competitive home of 2022.

Circumstance is, once again, playing to his advantage. Much like Portugal’s decision to rest six players one booking off a suspension in that penultimate qualifier last November, extracting the point that ultimately rescued third in the group, Ukraine will be vastly understrength.

Back-to-back World Cup play-off matches against Ireland’s Celtic cousins Scotland and Wales placed a physical and emotional strain on a group of players already traumatised by the invasion of their country by Russian warlord Vladimir Putin.

All the soundbites from Oleksandr Petrakov converged to suggest the depth of his squad will be utilised, leaving the powerhouses of Roman Yaremchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko and Manchester City’s Alexander Zinchenko in reserve. It’s more likely we’ll see their strongest side facing Ireland for the rematch in Lodz, Poland next Tuesday.

If Ireland are to capitalise, Kenny has to learn from the mistakes of Saturday. This may be Ukraine’s second string, yet they’ll be slicker than what turned over Ireland in Yerevan.

“Whatever team Ukraine put out, they’ll be top class players,” admitted Kenny.

“They will play with a swagger and possess high technical levels but it’s a game we want to win.” A fusion of concentration at the back, more creativity from midfield and ruthlessness from whatever volume of chances they muster amounts to the cure from Saturday's setback.

Ireland under Kenny had scored 10 of their 24 goals in the final six minutes of his tenure but there seemed scant chance of that once they fell behind with 15 minutes left.

While his players in their post-match musings identified some of the failings, the manager wasn’t sharing the rectification plan.

Brian Kerr is the latest pundit to highlight the clear and obvious deficiency of Ireland getting overrun in midfield, proposing an extra player in that area to combat. Stylish midfields like that they face against Ukraine and Scotland are certain to gorge on a numerical advantage.

7 June 2022; Manager Stephen Kenny speaks to his players during a Republic of Ireland training session at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“I understand that point of view (but) we saw it against Portugal when they also played with a 4-3-3,” he said of his 3-4-2-1 approach, relying on the central axis of Jeff Hendrick and Josh Cullen.

“We were quite effective, so tactically there are things that we can do to counteract the extra man in midfield. We can overload in other areas ourselves.

“Portugal is a good template for our performances here and possibilities against Ukraine.

“But we can’t be sure. Five out of their seven games before the Wales game, Ukraine played 3-4-2-1, so we can’t be certain that they will play 4-3-3, because they have players that can adapt.”

Séamus Coleman’s latest injury means there will be at least one change in Ireland’s team, never mind the consideration to mutate from his favoured system.

A player who lagged well behind Coleman and usual right wing-back, the injured Matt Doherty, is favourite to deputise, even though Kenny floated over risky alternatives. An uncapped rookie and converted midfielders and attackers appear to be long shots.

“Cyrus Christie coming into strong consideration,” stressed Kenny about the free agent.

"Festy Ebosele also comes into our thinking and Alan Browne can play there as well.

Chiedozie Ogbene ended up dropping deep into his club role at Rotherham United when Coleman limped out of Saturday’s action but this doesn’t resemble that emergency call.

"Chiedozie has been in great form in the position that he has played in the front three,” said the manager.

“He has been consistently one of our better players over the last number of games.

"He gives us pace in the final third for sure and gives us a real cutting edge to our play, most certainly so against teams who come and play against you.

“He’s still learning the wing-back position even though he plays there for his club.” James McClean should replace Enda Stevens on the opposite flank in a straight swap and there’s the likelihood of Jason Knight coming into one of the two supporting roles behind Callum Robinson.

Troy Parrott’s latest disappointing showing in competitive fare leaves him vulnerable.

Whoever is overlooked may well be relied upon to supply a late spark.

“One of the significant things that had helped was the positive impact of our substitutes,” Kenny outlined.

“Jason Knight in Luxembourg, Troy Parrott against Lithuania and Alan Browne came on to equalise against Belgium.

“Saturday was the first time that didn’t happen for us. It wasn’t that we faded, they didn’t have the impact we wanted. It’s a criticism that certainly be levelled at us.”

Kenny could do with his first win over a higher-seeded nation to shelve those criticisms again.