To finally say that I’m Irish and can play is an honour - Eiran Cashin 

For a player ahead of schedule in his club career under Wayne Rooney, Eiran Cashin had to play the waiting game for his international career to flight.

It wasn’t that the centre-back was down the pecking order with Ireland, for his 18 appearances for Championship outfit Derby County bolstered his credentials for involvement with the U21s.

Delaying his U21 bow was the processing of paperwork to confirm eligibility through his Leitrim-born grandmother Rita Cashin.

There was no reason for the Mansfield native to fear when he first lined out for Andy Reid’s U18s that securing his allegiance would be problematic.

Friendly matches like those don’t require a passport but he was crestfallen to discover when reporting for maiden U21 duty in March that his application was immersed in pending purgatory.

Right up to the eve of this three-game window, he remained in limbo. That thankfully changed hours before last Friday’s Euro qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina and he was finally unleashed in Tuesday’s follow-up with Montenegro.

Both games resulted in convincing victories, 3-0 and 3-1 respectively, to put Ireland within touching distance of a first-ever tournament play-off.

The newcomer left his imprint in Tallaght, shackling the star of Montenegro’s win in the reverse fixture, Nikola Krstovic, and arriving in the opposition box to tee up Liam Kerrigan for Ireland’s second goal.

He feels fortunate to be landing into the squad at a point they’re on the verge of history.

“It’s a great position to be in,” he admits about their ongoing march to next year’s finals in Georgia and Romania.

“The lads did a lot of hard work before I got the call-up and hopefully we get over the line and be the first team to qualify.

“I’ve been to Ireland loads of times, love the country and to finally say that I’m Irish and can play is an honour.

“We were supposed to get things sorted after the U18 games against Turkey but it didn’t happen. I’m not too sure exactly what happened behind the scenes but 12 family members, including my granny, came along for my debut.”

Leitrim is one of only four counties of the 32 – alongside Offaly, Carlow and Tyrone – to never produce a senior Ireland international. Though third-generation, he’s gunning to eventually fly their flag.

Cashin will be assured of participating on higher ground of the September play-off once Sweden don’t produce a shock by beating group leaders Italy on Thursday. Even if they do, a draw in Ascoli against the Italians in next Tuesday's final game would consolidate second spot for Jim Crawford’s side.