Séamus Coleman ruled out of Ukraine game through injury

Ireland captain Séamus Coleman will miss Wednesday’s Uefa Nations League fixture against Ukraine but Stephen Kenny won’t be making wholesale changes in their bid to recover from the shock of losing to Armenia.

The Everton defender limped out of the 1-0 defeat in Yerevan and Kenny confirmed a groin pubis problem was diagnosed. He’ll remain with the squad for the rest of the window but with no guarantee of returning for Scotland’s visit on Saturday or the trip to neutral territory in Poland for the Ukrainian rematch on Tuesday.

“It’s a long trip but longer when you lose, for sure,” Kenny said of being beaten by the team ranked 92 in the world.

“Listen, that’s the nature of this game. You get your kicks in the teeth and have to dust yourself down and go again.

“We have had a setback, but it doesn’t mean we will leave half of our team out because of the setback.

“Some players were not fully fit having not played in four or five weeks and can they go again. These are dilemmas but we wouldn’t expect wholesale changes.

“Someone who has played a match should be that much sharper, the four-day turnaround is not too drastic, as opposed to between Wednesday and Saturday, although we did have the travel in between.

“There can be a big difference between the four and the three days off between games.”

Kenny feels minor tweaks, rather than an overhaul is necessary to get back on the winning track.

He added: “We’re disappointed to lose in Armenia and there’s no getting away from that. To be fair, the players were on a good run of results, unbeaten in eight, one defeat in 12.

“It’s one we’ve left behind. We’ve just got to put it behind us and go into the Ukraine game with a strong mentality trying to get a win.

“We analysed the game and debriefed because we don’t have much time. We did that and moved on quickly.”

Top seeds in the group Ukraine arrived in Dublin dampened by their defeat to Wales in Sunday’s World Cup playoff final. They are sure to freshen up their weary side.

He said: “Ukraine is a completely different challenge tactically. They operate a very attacking 4-3-3 and they have the flexibility to play 3-4-2-1 as well.

"Even if they make changes, and they have made changes right throughout the [World Cup] campaign, they have rotated their midfield, they have really good players.

"The five subs they brought on the Sunday are very, very strong. They have a lot of depth Ukraine and I think we've seen in both games, particularly Scotland that they have a lot of quality."