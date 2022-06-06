Late-comer CJ Hamilton making the most of his chance

When his Grandad Dixie O’Keefe was buying his first boots and driving him around Waterford to matches, CJ Hamilton didn’t believe his prophetic words about Ireland honours.

Outside observers beyond his Grandad had spotted the raw material too, including the Hunt brothers Stephen and Noel Hunt from near his village of Clonea Power on the Tipperary border, but there was a well-worn path to be followed first.

Hamilton, by his own admission, was a late starter at virtually every entry point of a footballer’s career – a bolter for the Kennedy Cup squad and stepping into professional football with Sheffield United at 19.

That only occurred after he’d moved to live with his Dad, Christopher Senior, in England.

His initial football activity was within a low-key development programme that led to a trial with the Blades.

Another set-back of rejection at the Blades didn’t deter him either as a couple of loan spells in non-league for Halifax Town and Gateshead in non-league piqued the interest of Mansfield Town.

Three years at the League Two club, including under the tuition of compatriot Graham Coughlan, offered a base to settle and then revel before Blackpool pounced in 2020.

Injury restricted his involvement in his first season and half, during their rise from League One into the Championship but a clear run from January brought him to international attention. Twenty seven appearances and two goals at that level for an Irish player justified the notice.

How exactly he came to Stephen Kenny’s attention is still unclear – other than “someone in Waterford” according to the player – but he managed to earn his first-ever Ireland call-up for this Nations League quadruple-header.

Unused in Saturday’s horrendous defeat in Armenia, his pace and form could see him come into attention for Wednesday’s visit of Ukraine.

Either way, he’ll have his Irish fanclub at Aviva Stadium – led by his mother Mandy and sisters Chloe and Kym.

“They’ve tracked my career, by coming to games in England, so I’ll have a lot of family, including cousins and aunts, up from Waterford for the match,” he said.

“Literally, I started playing GAA first – usually at full forward to use my pace – and it wasn’t until 12 that I gave football a go.

“My Grandad was more into football than GAA and he used to drive me and my cousin who's a year younger than me, to all the matches. He just wanted to push us in anything we were doing, to do what we enjoyed.”

Had he not left these shores, then he could have well reunited with his former teammate Austin Gleeson on the county’s classy hurling team.

Christopher – the J in CJ distinguishing junior from his Dad – is happy with his decision and at ease with the direction in life he’s taken. Belting out Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds last week for his initiation song to the Irish squad reflected his personality.

“I never had the academy experience that most boys had but I feel I’m getting better as I get older. I feel fit, fresh and raring to go.”