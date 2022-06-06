Omobamidele thrilled with new Norwich deal

Republic of Ireland international central defender Andrew Omobamidele has insisted he has got the “fire” to compete with the best after being handed a new long-term contract by Norwich City.

Omobamidele, 19, is now tied to Carrow Road until 2026 after signing a four-year deal on improved terms.

He made a huge breakthrough last season by making his Premier League debut for Norwich and his senior debut Ireland and as far as he is concerned that is only the start.

He said: “On my debut against Portugal we were playing against world class players, Ronaldo, Jota, Bernardo Silvas and stuff like that.

“It just gives you an insight into playing at that peak level. It gave me the taste and after that game the fire really lit in my belly.

“It is the level I want to be playing at and I believe I can.

“My Premier League debut was in the same couple of weeks where I made my Ireland debut as well so it was fairytale stuff.

“When I saw my name on the (Norwich) team-sheet it was surreal and you have to calm yourself down and prepare mentally for the game. I enjoyed it and that is the level I want to be playing week in, week out.”

The contract is both a reward for his progress and potential and he added: “It is a great moment for me and another stepping stone in my development. I can't wait to keep going.

“The manager said that it shows the club has faith in me as a player and I am delighted to have signed.

“I moved from Ireland at 16 so Norwich is the only club I know. It has always felt like a family club and that is one of the main reasons I signed here because I felt so comfortable when I had two trials at 16.”

Omobamidele had to sit out the final five months of last season with a back problem but he has delivered a positive bulletin on his fitness.

He said: “It was frustrating because I felt I was getting into my rhythm.

“But these things happen in football. It is probably my first real setback in my progression.

“Now I feel like I really want to come back. I am itching to come back and I can't wait to play again.

“Things are going well. With the specific injury I have it is like a slow burner. It is all about time and there is nothing I can do to really speed it up. But I am out of the back end of it now.

“One of my biggest aims now is to keep developing and to try and cement my spot in the starting XI week in, week out at Norwich because that is what I want to do. I want to be a first-team player playing every week and one of the first names on the team sheet so over the next 12 months that is what my focus will be on.”