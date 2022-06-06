James Talbot called into Ireland squad

The Bohemians' goalkeeper Talbot took part in today's training session at the FAI National Training Centre. 
Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 10:33
Colm O’Connor

James Talbot has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures against Ukraine and Scotland. 

Gavin Bazunu has been ruled out of the three matches with a back injury which came kept him out of the 1-0 defeat to Armenia on Saturday and the Bohemians' goalkeeper Talbot took part in today's training session at the FAI National Training Centre. 

Ireland will face Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, June 8 at 7.45pm before the Scotland match on Saturday, June 11, with kick-off at 5pm before flying to Łódź, Poland to take on Ukraine on Tuesday, June 14, with kick-off at 7.45pm. 

Republic of Ireland Squad Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), James Talbot (Bohemians).Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County). Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool), Festy Ebosele (Derby County).

