O Canada: World Cup-bound squad go on strike ahead of warm-up game against Panama

THE feel-good story of the Qatar World Cup might not even make it to the desert in one piece.

Canada, who bridged almost four decades of famine to return to the grandest stage in sport, suddenly look dangerously close to tearing themselves apart before they’ve even packed the essentials.

The country’s men’s team took an unprecedented step on Sunday when, with less than two hours’ notice, they announced that a mini strike that had seen them skip training on Friday and Saturday would become something much more major. They refused to play in a World Cup warm-up friendly against Panama as a dispute that initially centred on bonuses and perks for the winter tournament escalated into a fight for the very future of the game here.

In a lengthy, impassioned statement they accused their own association of undermining their growth under Englishman John Herdman, who has lifted the team to unprecedented heights.

“The relationship has been strained for years,” they said. “And now, Canada Soccer has disrespected our team and jeopardised our efforts to raise the standards and effectively advance the game in Canada.”

The playing group, which is spearheaded by gifted young attacking talents like Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Lille frontman Jonathan David, made five demands that included Qatar bonuses but covered almost every aspect of Canada Soccer’s operation.

It was a remarkable development but not one that truly surprised any close observers of the national association. Mismanagement and amateurism have too often been the hallmarks of Canada Soccer down the decades, the federation a punchline in the crowded sporting space here. While the country’s superb women’s team kept the flame alive for so long, national teams generally underperformed. In their darker moments, the CSA could have made the John Delaney era of the FAI look like a well-oiled machine.

It took almost another full hour after the players’ statement for Canada Soccer to confirm that the game would indeed be cancelled. Panama had been parachuted in as opposition after the CSA originally booked a date with Iran which caused uproar. Eighty five Canadian citizens and permanent residents were killed with Iranian forces shot down a passenger jet leaving Tehran in 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among those to criticise the move.

As supporters, many of whom had travelled hours by road and air to get to Vancouver, milled around the walkways surrounding the cavernous BC Place, fans wondered how the association had managed to mangle things so badly. To lose one terribly planned friendly may be regarded as misfortune; to lose both…

“We left our home in Chilliwack at 9am and would have got back at 10pm but it would have been worth it for his first match,” Danny Bromley told the Irish Examiner as his young son Lucas fiddled with a mini Canadian flag on a stick. “I wanted to show him what the national team would be like. What a great way to start off your footballing passion.

"It’s not all about fans of course. But all I know is we’re trying to get behind this side, the women’s team have been doing a phenomenal job over the years. Finally the men’s program is equalling that. And now this nonsense. How do you harness that joy right now? After the Iran mess. What does that say to the international community? Yeah come play a friendly in Canada but it might not be on. I mean come on.”

Among the players demands were changes at the helm of Canada Soccer with room found for former internationals among the decision makers, an equitable pay structure with the women’s team, a 40% cut of World Cup prize funds and a fresh investigation of a controversial agreement that they say has hampered Canada Soccer’s ability to grow the game.

In 2019, the association handed over all sponsorship and TV revenue related to the men’s and women’s teams to a separate entity called Canada Soccer Business. In exchange, CSB which is tied to owners of the country’s new domestic league, promised Canada Soccer $3 million in annual revenue. But with both teams now reaching new heights, CSB are the ones who are cashing in, even if the organization insisted it was investing heavily in the game here.

“Canada Soccer signed an agreement with Canadian Soccer Business that has completely compromised their ability to leverage the on-field success of our senior national teams,” the players’ statement said. “Why have Canada Soccer given up autonomy of the greatest opportunity to grow our program in years?” In a delayed response, Canada Soccer President Nick Bontis and interim general secretary Earl Cochrane insisted the CSB deal has been a positive for the sport and insisted they wouldn’t engage in negotiations through the media before going right ahead and doing just that as they labelled player demands as ‘untenable’.

It was a far from convincing performance from the pair. At one stage Cochrane responded to a question about what the past two weeks had showed the world about Canada Soccer by gushing over their ability to secure Panama with a week’s notice. “[It shows] that we have an unbelievable ability to punch above our weight in everything that we do,” he said.

Given that it was their own bungling attempts to bring Iran here in the first place which had necessitated the scramble, not to mention the fact that at that exact moment the Panamanians were going through a training session in an empty arena, rather than a match, it was a mortifying suggestion.

The Canadians face a daunting task in Qatar paired with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco in Group F. Herdman had hoped to use this window to welcome Davies back to the fold and give a first cap to 17-year-old prospect Luca Koleosho, who recently made his La Liga debut. Instead the time has largely been spent holed up in a hotel.

A CONCACAF Nations League date with Curacao on Thursday at the same venue now looms large with the players seeming to hold most if not all of the cards and Canada Soccer short on answers or ideas.