Josh Cullen disappointed with Ireland's lack of solidity

Compromising the solidity that had defined them ultimately undid Ireland in Armenia, according to Josh Cullen.

Five clean sheets in their previous six matches, backboned by a starting team containing at least seven regulars, gave Ireland a platform to begin their new Uefa Nations League campaign on a positive note. Facing a bottom seed in the group hammered 9-0 by Norway in their last outing seemed ideal to sustain their ascent.

If only. Ireland lacked punch in the final third of the pitch but most concerning was the ease with which the Armenians perforated their visitors on the break.

“I’m very disappointed with the result and how we played overall,” noted Cullen, the Anderlecht midfielder only cleared on Monday to play due to confusion over a suspension.

“We struggled to tie Armenia down and weren’t as solid as we should have been, definitely on the counterattack.

“We had prepared for Armenia to play 4-4-2 but seeing their team-sheet it was clear they’d go 5-4-1, sit in and try to frustrate us. They wanted to catch us on the break.

“We didn’t deal with that well enough in possession or out of possession.

“If you don’t take your chances, no matter who you’re playing at international level, quality players will punish you and their lad hit a great strike.”

Time doesn’t exist to wallow in their latest mishap against a lesser light. Top ranked Ukraine come to Dublin on Wednesday followed three days later by Scotland, another nation to reach the recent World Cup play-offs.

“We’ve to make sure that it’s only a bump on road,” he vowed.

“The squad has made good strides over the past year and can’t allow this to knock us back.

“I got to watch Ukraine’s game against Scotland on Wednesday and they have good quality players. We’ll have to raise our levels from today.

“Us having a day extra day’s rest over Ukraine is something we’ll have to take as an advantage. But we’ve to make sure we’re ready to go at a packed home stadium on Wednesday, physically and mentally.”