Ukrainian flag from battleground to hang in dressing room – Oleksandr Petrakov

Ukrainian flag from battleground to hang in dressing room – Oleksandr Petrakov
Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov wiped away a tear during his press conference (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 18:52
Phil Blanche

Manager Oleksandr Petrakov has revealed a Ukrainian flag from the battleground will hang in their dressing room for Sunday’s World Cup play-off final against Wales.

Ukraine are one win away from reaching the World Cup in Qatar later this year, despite the ongoing conflict in their country.

Russia invaded Ukraine over 100 days ago and a bloody war has brought heavy casualties on both sides.

Ukraine players gathered in the centre circle during a training session at the Cardiff City Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ukraine’s players are desperate to give hope to their people by qualifying for the World Cup, and Petrakov’s side are able to count on the support of most neutrals around the world.

They set up their Cardiff showdown by beating Scotland 3-1 at Hampden Park on Wednesday on a night of raw emotion.

Petrakov dedicated that victory to troops who are defending their country against attacks from Russia – and now says the field of battle will be brought to the dressing room.

“Our team wrote to soldiers and received a flag from the war, which they promised to hang in the dressing room,” said Petrakov, who became visibly emotional discussing the situation in Ukraine and spoke little at his pre-match press conference.

Our team wrote to soldiers and received a flag from the war, which they promised to hang in the dressing room

“It’s a really hard situation in Ukraine and not everyone can watch football because of the situation, but we will try to concentrate and play well.”

Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Oleksandr Karavaev’s family live in the southern city of Kherson, which is under Russian occupation.

Karavaev said: “They cannot watch the match because there is no connection and internet. But they communicate by messages and they read the news.

“I had my birthday on June 3 and, also my mum’s, and it was a nice present for them.

Ukraine were training at Cardiff City Stadium ahead of Sunday’s World Cup play-off final against Wales (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The occupation changed much for my friends, many of then lost work. But they hope the occupation and freeing of the lands and returning of normal routine will happen soon.

“They are all in positive mood because they see the cost of the war (to Russia) and see that it is possible for Ukraine to defend in this war.

“The game in Scotland was very emotional for us. But we know this is the most important game of our lives and we will do everything possible to win it.”

More in this section

Wales Training Session - The Vale Resort - Saturday 4th June Gareth Bale: No let up against Ukraine with Wales also seeking World Cup dream
Hungary v England - UEFA Nations League - Group A3 - Puskas Arena England players jeered while taking knee in Hungary despite stadium ban
Armenia v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League B 'Too narrow, too slow and too predictable' - Richard Dunne blasts Republic no show
UkrainePlace: UK
Ukrainian flag from battleground to hang in dressing room – Oleksandr Petrakov

Peamount pile on the agony for Cork City

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up