Peamount pile on the agony for Cork City

Women’s National League

Cork City 0

Peamount United 7

It wasn’t to be the homecoming that Danny Murphy had hoped for as his Cork City side were comprehensively beaten 7-0 by Peamount United in their Women’s National League clash at Turner’s Cross on Saturday.

A clinical hat-trick from Áine O’Gorman inspired Peamount to their first win in five matches while inflicting a sixth loss in a row on City.

Despite only taking charge of his first training session the day before the match, Murphy made four changes from the side that slumped to a 4-0 defeat at home to Shelbourne last time out.

He’s going to need much more time to make his mark on the squad as City were 4-0 down by the interval as Peamount looked to put their own disappointing run of form behind them.

Stephanie Roche was the first to find the net when she blasted home from a corner in the 14th minute before Republic of Ireland international O’Gorman, who had missed a series of glorious chances earlier in the contest, finally rolled the ball past goalkeeper Abby McCarthy just past the half an hour mark.

O’Gorman teed up Sadhbh Doyle for an easy finish moments before the number eight sent a brilliant lob sailing over the onrushing keeper and into the back of the Shed End net approaching the interval.

United defeated City 8-1 when the sides met earlier in the campaign and they would secure another seven-goal triumph over the Leesiders in the second period here as two more lethal finishes from O’Gorman saw her complete her treble before Michaela Doonan’s close range header late on.

CORK CITY: A McCarthy; Foley (Egbuloniu 50), Burke, McNamara (Walsh ht), Deasy; Cassin, Crowley (O’Donovan 72); Donnelly (S McCarthy 72), Mangan, Singleton; Seward (Dring 72).

PEAMOUNT UNITED: Reid Burke; O’Callaghan, Duggan, Ruddy (Moloney 76), O’Hanlon; Roche, Gorman (McMahon 84); McEvoy, Doyle (Doonan 70), McLoughlin (Smullen 76); O’Gorman.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.