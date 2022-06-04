Republic of Ireland: Player ratings

Caoimhin Kelleher 6. With first-choice Gavin Bazunu carrying a back concern, the Cork native retained his place between the posts for his third straight international start. Reacted well to save Barseghyan's sixth minute shot. But no chance for Sperstyan’s long range strike in the 75th minute.

Nathan Collins 7. A first competitive start for his country after his Premier League relegation with Burnley. But a shop-window display in the right of the back-three. Defended well and came forward with the ball. Put a marker down to become a first team regular.

Shane Duffy 6. Deployed in the heart of the defence. Booked in the ninth minute for a foul on Barseghyan, which had the big Derry man on the backfoot for nearly the entire game. As usual, his physical presence was a threat. Saw his header just after the hour saved by Yuchenko. Then soon after, headed wide off Stephens’ cross.

John Egan 6. After play-off agony with Sheffield United, the 29-year-old lined out on the left of the back-three. Lucky to avoid being yellow carded in the first half. Planted an 86th minute header wide as Ireland’s unbeaten eight-match streak came to an end.

Seamus Coleman 6. With Matt Doherty injured, the skipper moved out of the three in defence into the right wing-back role. But the Everton veteran didn’t get forward enough along the flank to threaten an Armenian side who were happy to sit back.

Josh Cullen 6. Initially thought to be suspended but cleared to play following administrative error. Pulled the strings in midfield in the first half as Ireland controlled proceedings. Was on set-piece and corner duty. But the delivery didn’t create the vital chances required as the tide turned in the second period.

Jeff Hendrick 6. His partnership with Cullen in the middle of the park appears Stephen Kenny’s first choice. Lack of game time with Newcastle did not seem to hamper the Dubliner in the first half as he helped control the tie. But it was a different story after the interval. At times, too close to the forward line – making it hard to play into. Booked for fouling Barseghyan on 84.

Enda Stevens 5. Made a return to the left-wing back role in place of James McClean. Was sloppy at times, giving away possession too easily. Caught out of position several times. His early second half mistake was nearly punished by the hosts. But saved by an offside flag. Subbed off in 73rd minute.

Chiedozie Ogbene 7. Ireland’s stand-out performer. Looked the best goal threat throughout as his pace worried the Armenian defence. Pulled a great 38th minute chance wide of the target. Then nodded a free header right on half time onto the roof of the net.

Callum Robinson 6. Unable to replicate his scoring prowess from last year against Azerbaijan and Qatar. An early sighter on 12 into the side-netting before his 16th minute effort was cleared off the line by Mkoyan. But went out of the game in the second period. Surprisingly taken off with 17 minutes to go.

Troy Parrott 6. The Spurs striker was rewarded for his good recent form on loan at MK Dons with a start after his winner against Lithuania. On the left of the front three, his 33rd minute cross-shot almost caught out Yuchenko. After a solid first period, withdrawn with 25 minutes to go.

SUBS: Michael Obafemi 5 (for Parrott 65). Just days short of his 22nd birthday, only a second appearance in a Green jersey. But unable to carry on his club form with Swansea, mainly due to a lack of service.

James McClean (for Stephen 73). Cap number 91 for the Derry man. Didn’t deliver the final ball on several occasions from wide left.

Jason Knight 5 (for Robinson 73). Had previously impacted from the bench. But not this time.

Alan Browne (for Cullen 81). Will Keane (for Coleman 81). Both not on long enough to mark.

RATINGS: Paul Dowling

