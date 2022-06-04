Agony in Armenia as  Republic of Ireland shocked by minnows

Uefa Nations League Group B1

Armenia 1

Ireland 0

Ireland’s eight-match unbeaten run is over after Eduard Spertsyan’s 75th minute winner gave Armenia a famous Nations League win in scorching Yerevan.

Stephen Kenny had spoken about seeking to win this group but they may now have the threat of relegation to League C occupying their thoughts unless they atone for this disaster over the next five matches.

Few could complain about the nation ranked 92nd in the world taking the riches, for they had a goal ruled out just before the breakthrough and were spared a late stampede as Ireland wilted in the heat.

A lack of cutting edge against limited opponents, following similar struggles last year against inferior sides, is a worry when the focus turns towards next year’s Euro 2024 qualification campaign. Earning entry into the play-offs through this route is already in doubt.

Up next for Kenny and Ireland are two home games on Wednesday and Saturday against Ukraine and Scotland before meeting the Ukrainians again on Tuesday week in Poland.

As predicted, Troy Parrott was rewarded for his late winner last time out against Lithuania with promotion to the starting line-up, operating alongside Chiedozie Ogbene behind sole striker Callum Robinson. Nathan Collins also came in for his first competitive start in the back-three, the same honour bestowed on Caoimhín Kelleher.

Kenny had been unusually reluctant to reaffirm Gavin Bazunu’s status as his first-choice goalkeeper, agonising over what he branded a dilemma, but a back strain suffered by the Manchester City stopper made the decision straightforward.

Armenia went for experience with a side featuring only four players under the age of 28. The lack of pace across their veteran backline was reflected by how deep they sat, inviting Ireland to come onto them.

Exploiting that approach required patience and precision, tactics Ireland had to employ regardless amid the hot and humid conditions. The only consolation from the temperature tipping to 36 degrees was the allowance of water breaks it triggered.

A late rush for tickets outside the Republican Stadium avoided the hosts having another half-empty venue and they were soon enlivened by Tigran Barseghyan’s sixth minute shot which Kelleher turned around the post. A minute later, Spertsyan was the one afforded space, only for his shot from the right to be deflected over by Shane Duffy’s outstretched leg.

Robinson broke the trend by firing into the side-netting on 11 minutes and he was more accurate with a volley five minutes later than Hovhannes Hambardzumyan hooked away as the ball was heading into the top corner.

Both sides were disjointed in their passing, leaving Ireland reliant on set-pieces for producing their best chance of the half.

It fell to Ogbene in stoppage time from Josh Cullen’s pinpoint delivery but despite being unmarked, the Cork native somehow headed over the crossbar.

Armenia’s home crowd were sticking with their team and one excited fan benefited from the risk of invading the pitch on the interval whistle, for Varazdat Haroyan gifted him his jersey.

Maybe Armenia were being generous to Ireland in that first half by adopting a cautious stance. Straight from the restart when Khoren Bayramyan drove into the Ireland box from deep, it was merely a sign of things to come from the hosts.

Their cause was led by Tigran Barseghyan. On 50 minutes, the attacker executed an exquisite left foot curler into the top of Kelleher’s net, only for VAR to disallow the goal due an offside in the build-up.

The Slovan Bratislava forward cleared the crossbar with another of his effort minutes later as the Armenians sensed blood.

Twice in the space of a minute around the hour mark Shane Duffy connected with set-pieces, the first directed straight at David Yurchenko and the second veering wide. Then Ogbene was denied inside the box by Haroyan’s tackle.

More and more the hosts grew into the game, injecting pace into their counterattacks but they found a way through with a sublime long-range effort. Spertsyan had the ingenuity to brush off a defender, cut inside onto his right foot and unleashed a 25-yarder that flew in off the post.

Michael Obafemi had been introduced for Ireland by that stage but didn’t get a great deal of service. Neither did Jason Knight or Will Keane get joy when they followed off the bench. A half-chance from John Egan’s header that was saved seven minutes from the finish amounted to their meagre push for an equaliser.

The result means that the Republic of Ireland have failed to win any of their 11 Nations League matches (D5 L6), while only San Marino (0) have netted fewer goals (2) in the competition’s history.

ARMENIA (3-5-2): D Yurchenko; H Mkoyan, V Haroyan, A Hovhannisyan (S Mkrtchyan 61); H Hambardzumyan, A Grigoryan, E Spertsyan, K Bayramyan, K Hovhannisyan; V Bichakhchyan (S Adamyan 56), T Barseghyan (A Dashyan 89).

IRELAND (3-4-2-1): C Kelleher; N Collins, S Duffy, J Egan; S Coleman (A Browne 80), J Hendrick, J Cullen (W Keane 82), E Stevens (J McClean 73); C Ogbene, T Parrott (M Obafemi 65); C Robinson (J Knight 73).

Referee: Radu Marian Petrescu (Rou)