Captain Coleman cuts through noise with sharp words and sharper insights

Without raising his voice or resorting to insults, Séamus Coleman’s words yesterday serrated targets with the sharpness of the army knife arsenal on sale at market stalls outside Armenia’s Republican Stadium.

Ireland’s captain has endured a “stressful” season skippering Everton, their Premier League survival only salvaged in the final weeks of the latest season of Goodison Park upheaval.

It’s the calmness and assertiveness in the eye of such pressure that amplifies the Donegal man’s character, one of the best his manager Frank Lampard encountered over his career.

Coleman is also humble enough to realise that embellishing the feat of avoiding relegation is hardly appropriate for a club whose spend on recruitment spawning six years surpassed the billion pound mark.

What appears clear from his comments is the influence the groundswell of support from the Toffees fanbase had on their escape. Coleman is just at a loss as to why players required that outpouring to appreciate what was at stake.

“It’s not what we had expected at the start of the season but with six or seven weeks to go we had to find a way,” he explained in Yerevan about their battle. “I think our supporters really bought into that. Those scenes at Goodison Park and leaving the training ground before the big matches played a massive part in letting people who were at the club and play for the club actually understand how big the club is and what it means to the people of that city.

“That hit home for some of the players. You can do all the talks you want but when you see that emotion in the faces of grown men, grown women and children when you leave the training ground singing Everton songs with such passion, if that doesn’t touch something with a group of players, I don’t know what will.”

Never one afraid to highlight shortcomings in attitude and application, his sentiments about the full turnout of 27 players for this Ireland camp also carried weight in a comparative context.

“There have been times in the past where the summer window for people is an opportunity to rest or recover for the season ahead,” he said with a sting. “All the lads here are desperate to play. We're enjoying how we are playing and how it's going.

“For me, I think when you get called up for your country, whether you make an appearance or whatever the case will be, you have to take it and be proud.

“If things aren't working out at club level, it's so important that the lads show up and be proud to play for your country. That's been evident in the last 18 months.” Coleman has been wounded by the Armenians before, part of the U21 team beaten at home in a 2009 Euro qualifier that spelt the end of Don Givens’ decade in charge.

“We have been stung in the past so are well aware of things like that,” he said about the perils of complacency.

“You know me at this stage, I would never take any game for granted. You've got to make sure that the lads don't but, knowing them as I do, they won't.”