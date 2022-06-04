Armenia's rich football tradition now a distant memory

For a nation which is generally assumed to be among football’s minnows, Armenia has recorded a surprising history of upsets during its 30-year history. But as well as famous wins against the likes of Greece, Romania and even Denmark the Armenians have also suffered the ignominy of losing at home to Gibraltar and being held by Liechtenstein.

In their first campaign in the Nations League they recorded a historic success by winning promotion to the second tier with 11 points from 6 matches, but most recently they have managed one win in 11 games and endured a horrible run of results culminating in a 9-0 loss in Norway.

Armenia has a much richer football tradition than its most recent history would suggest: its club sides date back to the time of the Ottoman Empire and had an honourable record when the country was part of the Soviet Union, notably the exotically named Ararat Yerevan.

For many Russians Yerevan was an almost mythical place, and Mount Ararat is in fact in Turkey although almost a holy place for most Armenians, a twin-peaked dormant volcano almost 17,000 feet high which dominates the city just 45km away.

The club, once named Spartak then Dynamo then Spartak again, earned its own mythical status in 1973, winning the Soviet title and overcoming all the Moscow clubs as well as Dynamo Kyiv. There are statues to every member of that 1973 squad, which even managed a win against Bayern Munich in the European Cup, but the glory days are long gone, despite a brief revival in the 1990s.

The dominant club now is local rivals Pyunik, founded in 1992, the year of independence, and winner of 15 league titles over the past 30 years. For outsiders Pyunik’s main claim to fame is the much travelled Henrikh Mkhitaryan, popularly known as Heno, once of Shakktar Donetsk, Dortmund, Manchester Utd and Arsenal and now at Roma.

Perhaps Armenia’s most celebrated player - they produced a stamp in his honour three years ago - Heno’s retirement in March was a big blow to his country, even though he no longer could inspire his team mates as in the past.

The 6-0 defeat to Germany in Stuttgart last September made up his mind he said, although the prospect of a contract extension in Italy must have been a big factor. He has become an important player for José Mourinho and the alternative was a move to a Russian club, no longer a realistic prospect since the invasion of Ukraine.

“I wanted to win every step of my career, no matter how difficult that would be,” he said on his retirement, and his personal impact was probably as great in its way as Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal even if there is no comparison in terms of their careers. Armenia were 123rd in the world rankings when he earned his first cap, and have since ranked as high as 35th. It was only the defeat against Ireland which deprived them of a play-off place to qualify for Euro 2012, and they were unlucky that night when goalkeeper Roman Berezovsky was sent off after 26 minutes.

Two or three remain from that match, but their momentum has clearly gone into reverse of late. Mkhitraryan’s departure leaves Armenia even more heavily dependent on local players, four from Pyunik, three from Ararat, three from new club Ararat-Armenia. They have a core of experienced internationals, but with almost no top league experience.

One is Varazdat Haroyan, who made his international debut in that Dublin qualifier, a central defender who moved to La Liga club Cadiz last season, but who fractured his forearm in the debacle against Norway in March.

Sargis Adamyan is a striker who has scored a few goals for different clubs in Germany and is now on loan at Club Brugge, and again has scored a few, most recently two weeks ago against Antwerp.

The problem for their coach Joaquin Caparros is that there is no sign of younger talent coming through. Rare home wins for the U21 side against Moldova, Luxembourg and the Faroes have been outweighed by thrashings at the hands of Sweden, France and Italy. Caparros is a La Liga veteran who has done the rounds of small clubs since the 1980s, though he did once win promotion with Sevilla and qualify for the Europa League with Bilbao. He could once have been a contender with Sevilla, but the club replaced him with Juande Ramos before he had a chance to take his promising promoted side to the next level.

In his mind he must hope to rekindle the Heno spirit, but he faces a tough task.