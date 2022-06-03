Kenny worries on water breaks: 'We don’t want to make it too much of a contentious issue'

Ireland will have to rely on the discretion of the referee to secure water breaks during Saturday’s Uefa Nations League opener in Armenia.

Sweltering conditions have greeted Stephen Kenny’s squad since they arrived in Yerevan on Wednesday but the temperature isn’t forecasted to hit the 32 degree threshold that triggers automatic breaks.

Ireland are synchronising their training sessions to kickoff time in order to best acclimatise but conditions would undoubtedly be helped at the Republican Stadium if players are allowed to consume liquids midway through each half.

All eyes will be on Romanian referee Radu Marian Petrescu for a decision on whether to afford players relief from the stifling sun.

“Maybe not,” Kenny said in his pre-match press conference when asked about a breather being permitted.

“It depends on the temperature. It has to be over a certain temperature and at the moment it’s below that. The match isn't at 7:45pm - which would be ideal - but isn't 3pm either.

“Training at the time is giving us some experience and perspective of what we can expect.

“It’ll be something we’ll have to take on board and adapt to. We’re not making a big issue of it but we will have to adapt parts of what we do.

"We don’t want to make it too much of a contentious issue."

Tomorrow will mark Ireland’s 11th attempt at getting their first win in this competition.

Six of those matches were across a 10-week period in 2020 during Kenny’s introduction to his senior managerial career but he used the opportunity to hit back at his detractors, revisiting his emphasis on the Covid-19 enforced withdrawals they contended with.

In that Nations League campaign, Ireland drew twice against Bulgaria and lost the four other matches against Wales and Finland.

“It’s not fair to assess that campaign at all - completely unfair,” claimed Kenny, his voice rising with emotion.

“We were minus so many players for two of the windows, so it is not a fair assessment.

“I know people want to criticise that period and people really went after us in that period, but I think we have shown over the last year that the players have played brilliant.

“The Irish public really identify with this team now. It’s a new style of play, it’s a vibrant style of play, the players have been terrific.”

Kenny reported a full bill of health among his 27-man squad, insisting a back problem suffered by Gavin Bazunu won’t prevent his first-choice goalkeeper being available.

Ireland also have games in this window against Ukraine, next Wednesday and Tuesday week, sandwiched in between by Scotland’s visit to Aviva Stadium.