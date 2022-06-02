Nations League: Portugal snatch draw in Spain, Northern Ireland suffer defeat to Greece

Despite the best efforts of another sell-out crowd at Windsor Park, Northern Ireland were too flat for too long, only raising their game when two 34-year-olds - Kyle Lafferty and Niall McGinn - came off the bench to chase a result in the final half an hour.
But they could find no answer to Tasos Bakasetas' 39th-minute strike for the visitors as Gus Poyet took victory in his first competitive game in charge of Greece.
There were also an away win in group C2 for Kosovo who beat Cyprus 2-0. Georgia beat Gibraltar 4-0. Bulgaria and North Macedonia drew 1-1 and Estonia beat San Marino 2-0.