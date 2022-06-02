Nations League: Portugal snatch draw in Spain, Northern Ireland suffer defeat to Greece

A late equaliser from Ricardo Horta gave Portugal a share of the spoils as they drew 1-1 with Spain in their Nations League clash in Seville.

Alvaro Morata put the home side in front after 25 minutes, finishing a sweeping counter-attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench for the visitors shortly after the hour mark but it was fellow substitute Goncalo Guedes who supplied the low cross for Horta to fire in the equaliser with eight minutes remaining.

In the other game in group A2, Jan Kuchta and a 58th-minute own goal from Djibril Sow saw the Czech Republic beat Switzerland 2-1, Noah Okafor having cancelled out Kuchta’s opener just before half-time.

Israel and Iceland played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in group B2, Celtic’s Liel Abada giving Israel the lead before goals from Thorir Johann Helgason and Arnor Sigurdsson looked to have secured all three points for the visitors. Substitute Shon Weissman equalised for the home side six minutes from the end.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland scored the only goal in the 26th minute as Norway won 1-0 in Serbia, with Sweden also winning away from home in group B4 thanks to a penalty from captain Emil Forsberg and a late goal from Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski in Slovenia.

Northern Ireland's wait for a Nations League victory goes on after their campaign began with yet another dispiriting result as Ian Baraclough's side were beaten 1-0 at home by Greece.

Despite the best efforts of another sell-out crowd at Windsor Park, Northern Ireland were too flat for too long, only raising their game when two 34-year-olds - Kyle Lafferty and Niall McGinn - came off the bench to chase a result in the final half an hour.

But they could find no answer to Tasos Bakasetas' 39th-minute strike for the visitors as Gus Poyet took victory in his first competitive game in charge of Greece.

There were also an away win in group C2 for Kosovo who beat Cyprus 2-0. Georgia beat Gibraltar 4-0. Bulgaria and North Macedonia drew 1-1 and Estonia beat San Marino 2-0.