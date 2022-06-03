O'Connor desperate to end his odyssey in (underage) green on highest note of all

Lee O’Connor’s first taste of international underage football came about 13 years ago when his team of U8s acted as mascots for the Republic’s U21s for a European Championship qualifier at Waterford’s RSC.

Seamus Coleman, James McCarthy, Owen Garvan and Cillian Sheridan were among that crop but this was a time when the 21s rarely reaped a harvest in their own fields and Don Givens’ side would finish bottom of that six-team group.

Five points above them were Estonia with Georgia and Armenia among their superiors further up the ladder. Givens' ten-year spell in charge ended before the campaign but it is only in recent years that the 21s have begun to threaten qualification for a major event.

Win against Bosnia-Herzegovina tonight, and Montenegro back in Tallaght on Monday, and Jim Crawford’s latest vintage will be within a whisker of claiming second place in Group F and the playoff spot that comes with it for Euro 2023.

“We’ve put ourselves in a good position so it’s obviously a massive game but for us we just need to keep improving,” said O’Connor. “You can see as the campaign has gone on that we just keep improving as a group. Every camp we’ve come in we’ve got better.”

Their previous two outings would suggest as much. The defeats of Sweden home and away, one late last year and the other in March, have done most to put them in this situation but the next two opponents have frustrated the group’s big boys in various ways. That includes Italy who Ireland play last, in Ascoli, later this month.

For O’Connor, this is an opportunity to end his days as an underage player on the biggest high of them all. A member of the U19 squad that reached a Euro semi-final in Armenia two years ago, no-one has played more for Ireland underage than the Tranmere man.

Tonight should be his 76th run in the green, not all of them with the unconfined support of his clubs at the time, so he approaches the end to an odyssey that started with his debut away to Poland with the U15s when his mum and dad, Ann and Noel, were on hand to cheer him on.

The jersey he wore that day is at home in Waterford, alongside the one he slipped over his shoulders when making his senior bow against New Zealand in November of 2019 and he has also been named player of the year at the 15, 19 and 21 levels. It's quite the CV.

His consistency is reflected in the nucleus of the teams Crawford has selected across this U21 campaign. Brian Maher has started every game in goal while O’Connor, Jake O’Brien, Mark McGuinness and Joel Bagan have provided a solid bedrock.

Add in the permanency of Conor Coventry and Gavin Kilkenny in the midfield, and Tyreik Wright’s five starts and one appearance off the bench, and this has been an unusually settled Irish XI across the last 14 months.

The concession of just five goals in seven games to date is evidence of that but, of all the sides still in the running for the top two slots in their qualifying groups, only Denmark have scored less than Ireland’s nine as things stand.

There is a sense that they are still trying to find their best personnel and combinations higher up the pitch and it will be interesting to see if they try to spring from the traps this evening or show a tad more patience against a direct Bosnian side.

“There’s a bit of both,” said O’Connor. “We’re at home in Tallaght and we are always going to come out and try get in their faces but if it doesn’t come early we will have to be patient.

“We showed that the last time at home against Sweden. It was the last kick of the game so it can be the first kick or the last kick.” Crawford is untroubled by injury concerns for this one but there was no word late last night as to whether Derby defender Eiran Cashin’s paperwork has been processed in time for him to be eligible.

History is in the home team’s hands.