Stephen Kenny on Obafemi role and Cullen availabilty

Josh Cullen has been cleared to play in Ireland’s visit to Armenia on Saturday after an “administrative misunderstanding” had the FAI believing initially he was suspended.

A second yellow card of the World Cup qualifying campaign incurred against Luxembourg in November prompted the association to query a potential sanction with Fifa.

Stephen Kenny was therefore puzzled and relieved in equal measure earlier this week when Uefa’s list of eligible players for this fixture featured the 26-year-old’s name.

The Ireland boss had last week floated Alan Browne and Conor Hourihane as options to fill the Cullen cavity alongside Jeff Hendrick but the dependable duo is set to maintain their partnership in the scorching setting of Yerevan’s Republican Stadium.

“It wasn’t something I was planning for, so you have to adjust,” admitted Kenny. “Overall, it’s good news and Josh is delighted to be here.” The Londoner wasn’t due to link up with the squad until Sunday ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Ukraine to Aviva Stadium but was called back in time for the charter flight to Yerevan.

“Josh travelled from Belgium straight into our Dublin training camp with the first group of players last weekend but we’d given him four days off with his family after spending the entire season away,” added Kenny.

Confirmation of Cullen’s availability from Fifa indicates Kenny won’t stray far from the selection or formation he’s stuck with during the upturn of results over the past nine months.

Michael Obafemi, the manager confirmed, is being considered as a standalone striker, rather than a possibility among the pairing he’s tended to deploy in support.

Callum Robinson, with Jason Knight and Chiedozie Ogbene operating slightly deeper, is the probable attacking composition against the group’s bottom seeds but Obafemi is the next man in.

The absence through injury of Kenny’s go-to sole striker Adam Idah has created a route to the brink of involvement for the Swansea City goal-machine.

“Michael is a really good footballer and really sees things,” he said of the once-capped forward striker he’d only previously worked with briefly in 2019 as U21 manager.

“Adam is taller than Michael but they have similar attributes, both with pace and ability to make forward runs. Michael has improved his back to goal stuff in a major way too. I'm not saying Michael is going to start because other players have done well but he’s really impressed me this week.” Ireland’s biggest obstacle on Saturday could be the stifling weather conditions. Even with a 5pm local kick off, on-pitch temperatures will lurch towards 30 degrees.

The sight of an FAI official dripping in sweat upon his return to the team hotel from a leisurely stroll around the old town testified to the searing heat Ireland must overcome.

“Both of our training sessions in Yerevan mirror the kick-off time but we know it’s difficult to press with intensity for 90 minutes,” noted Kenny.

“Still, we don’t want to surrender some of our good attributes or modify too much what we do if possible.”