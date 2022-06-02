Ireland U21s not giving up hope on Eiran Cashin for crucial Bosnian qualifier

Republic of Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford has not given up hope of having Derby County defender Eiran Cashin available for Friday’s crucial Euro 2023 qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Tallaght.

The Mansfield-born 20-year old was called up for the last international camp in March, when the side travelled to Sweden and won 2-0, but he has been unable to wear the green as of yet due to paperwork issues.

Cashin made 12 appearances for Derby County in the Championship in the season just gone and earned the praise of not just manager Wayne Rooney but that of former Rams striker Darren Bent who singled him out after a 1-1 draw with Coventry City three months ago.

“The people behind the scenes are working around the clock to get it done,” said Crawford. “It still hasn’t got over the line yet. That’s where we’re at with Eiran. We hope we have him available. That’s the plan. He’s come in and trained well.

“He’s played in the Championship for a number of games, he’s played well and it wasn’t that he was a bit-part player for Derby. He had a fantastic season. He’s an addition to the squad and to have him available for selection would be great for everybody.” There will come a point when Crawford and his staff will have to draw a line in this for the Bosnia game and focus on the personnel to hand. There are also Uefa deadlines that exist for circumstances such as these and they are closing in fast.

As it stands, Ireland have until close of business today (Thursday) to have Cashin’s passport and citizenship sorted. Failing that, they will have another 24 hours to get the ink dry if he is to be in the frame for Monday’s follow-up qualifier at home to Montenegro.

“After that it’s a Bank Holiday weekend and it’s Tuesday. We just have to take each hour as it comes with this situation.” Cashin aside, Crawford has everyone available to him from the original squad that was named last week. St Patrick’s Athletic’s Darragh Burns picked up a slight knock training against Stephen Kenny’s seniors but has shaken that off in good time.

The main concern is the fact that a handful of key men are one yellow card away from a suspension. Among that group are central defender Mark McGuinness and the midfielders Conor Coventry and Gavin Kilkenny.

Win this next two games and Ireland are in pole position to claim second spot in Group F and the playoff place that goes with it for the Euros next year in Romania and Georgia. Giddy thoughts given no Irish U21 team has ever reached a major finals.

The last vintage came close only for a superb start to the campaign to be destabilised when Stephen Kenny moved from the U21 post up to the senior position and promoted close to a full XI of young prospects along with him.

Crawford believes there is reason to be confident that this group can make it all the way.

“Ability, belief: there are a lot of players who want to show how good they are, because there has been a lot said about nine U21 players who were promoted to the senior team.

“I have spoken to the players involved in the group numerous times now and that’s where they want to go. They see that there is a visible pathway for them to get to the senior team.

“If they can come to the 21s and put in positive performances and then go back to their clubs and build on that, there is every opportunity that they could get called up to the senior squad.”