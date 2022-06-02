Juan Mata the latest to head for the United exit door

Juan Mata will leave Man United when his contract expires at the end of June.
The next few months are set to see a lot of transition at Old Trafford, as new boss Erik ten Hag takes over and several key players depart.
Mata has won four trophies and made 285 appearances for the club since arriving from Chelsea in January 2014.
The Spaniard is one of a number of big names that will leave United in the coming weeks, with the departures of Paul, Pogba, Jesse Lingard,Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani all confirmed.
"Manchester United can confirm that Juan Mata will depart the club when his contract expires this summer," the Old Trafford giants said in a statement.
"Thank you for dedicating eight years of your career to United, Juan. Everyone at the club wishes you all the best for the future."