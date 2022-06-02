Newcastle agree initial £25.6m deal to buy striker Hugo Ekitike from Reims

Newcastle first wanted to sign Ekitike in January window
Hugo Ekitike celebrates after scoring for Reims against Bordeaux in February. Photograph: Aurélien Meunier/Getty Images

Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 10:33
 Fabrizio Romano

Newcastle are closing in on the signing of the striker Hugo Ekitike after Reims accepted an offer of €30m (£25.6m) plus up to €5m in add-ons.

A deal for a player they first targeted in January will go through if Ekitike gives final approval to the five-year contract on offer from Newcastle. He has indicated a willingness to accept the terms.

Borussia Dortmund are also keen on Ekitike, who turns 20 this month, after selling Erling Haaland to Manchester City but Newcastle have been pushing to close a deal for months.

Ekitike scored 10 times in 24 Ligue 1 appearances in the 2021-22 season, though a hamstring injury ruled him out from late February until early May. The France Under-20 international was reluctant to leave Reims in January, when Newcastle were ready to fly him to Tyneside on deadline day.

