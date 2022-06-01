Wolves confirm Marcal, John Ruddy and Romain Saiss exits

Saiss made more than 200 appearances in all competitions for Wolves.
Wolves confirm Marcal, John Ruddy and Romain Saiss exits
Marcal, John Ruddy and Romain Saiss are leaving Wolves (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 20:46
PA Sport

Marcal, John Ruddy and Romain Saiss will leave Wolves at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

t also expires this summer.The club are in talks with Joao Moutinho, whose current agreemen

Saiss made more than 200 appearances in all competitions for Wolves.

“The moment I feared the most has come…” Saiss said on Instagram.

“The moment to say goodbye to you after 6 wonderful years with you.

“It was an honour and a privilege to wear these colours and to contribute to the success and renewal of this club.

“I have met exceptional people over these six years, always looking out for me and my family.

“Thanks to the fans for your support despite the ups and downs, you’ve always been behind me.

“Thank you to the various people working at the club for your kindness on a daily basis.

“Thank you to the various technical and medical staff for your work, for having been an important part of our success.

“Finally, thank you to all the players that I consider as family. A wardrobe of exceptional men that I will never forget.”

Ruddy has spent the last five seasons at Watford, while Marcal has played 32 times in the two years since his move from Lyon.

More in this section

Poland v Wales - UEFA Nations League - Group A4 - Wroclaw Stadium Poland come from behind to beat Wales in Nations League opener
Republic of Ireland U21's Press Conference John O'Shea: U21s within 'touching distance' of qualification
Premier League 21/22 Package Kevin De Bruyne on shortlist again for PFA player of year award
WolvesPlace: UK
<p>Steven Gerrard said Micheal Beale (right) is ‘a top coach and I really enjoy working with him’. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA </p>

QPR confirm Steven Gerrard’s assistant Michael Beale as their new manager

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up