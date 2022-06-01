Kerr mirrors Kenny sentiment on Nations League 

Brian Kerr shares Stephen Kenny’s optimism about Ireland’s realistically aiming for top spot in their Uefa Nations League group.

The latest campaign of a competition in which Ireland have yet to win a game after 10 attempts begins on Saturday against bottom seeds Armenia in Yerevan.

Tougher tests await next week over the following 10 days when they face Ukraine twice, either side of Scotland’s visit to Aviva Stadium.

Kenny has won just two of his 15 competitive games at the helm but made his bold prediction about being top dogs even before the draw was made in December.

Kerr – the last home-based Ireland manager from his time at the helm between 2003-2005 – believes the misfortune heaped upon Ukraine by the invasion by Russia has to have weakened their resources and durability to manage the looming congestion.

“We should be well in contention because Scotland, Ukraine and Armenia is a nice-ish group,” declared the veteran coach, who also went on to manage the Faroe Islands.

“I managed Ireland in a four-game window myself and it’s an intense time for everyone but will be most difficult for Ukraine.

“Most of their squad have hardly played club football since the war started, only a training camp with the national leagues.

“They are all over the place and don’t have much gap between all their games.” One defeat in 12 matches has ignited support for Kenny’s crusade but achieving incremental improvements to feature in the qualifying mix is essential, considering the FAI’s parlous financial state.

They remain €60m in debt and have set out hefty surpluses as essential to their repayment plan. Securing a sponsor and enjoying the monetary injections that only major tournament qualification generates is the priority.

“There’s been a bit of a surge for FAI in terms of attendances after Covid when no one was allowed in,” he added, touching upon this campaign and the Euro 2024 qualifiers kicking off next year.

“That has to be sustained because the FAI’s income streams have fallen. They are dependent on Government money.

“People won’t keep paying quite dearly into matches if the team is not competitive.

“It’s getting easier to reach the European Championships featuring 24 teams and there’s talk of expanding to 32.

“Uefa keeps increasing the numbers and it’s almost starting to get to the stage where there’s one for everyone in the audience, type-of-stuff.

“They did the same at club level by introducing the Europa Conference League. It brings in more money and that’s what it’s all about for Uefa.”