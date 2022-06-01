'I always mix it with anyone' - Knight believes he can make Prem step-up

He does his best to stay modest but Jason Knight can’t help allowing his ambitions go walkabout when the platform upon which he belongs is floated.

Of all the Irish players in demand this summer, Gavin Bazunu, Nathan Collins and Chiedozie Ogbene among them, the name of Knight has been most prominent.

That’s unsurprising given Derby County’s descent into administration and relegation to the third tier of English despite a valiant effort by Wayne Rooney’s side to replenish the 21-point penalty.

By 21, Knight has already amassed over a century of appearances; elevated initially three years ago by Frank Lampard, made a regular under Phillip Cocu and handed the ultimate trust of captaincy by Rooney.

Premier League clubs have been lurking throughout that ascension and the 12 months remaining on his contract add an extra layer to the argument for him departing.

The mooted takeover by American Chris Kirchner of Derby is finally expected to be approved this week, yet one glance at the balance sheet he inherits will identify a saleable asset.

Administrators Quantuma are balancing the books for now and additional players to the nine Rooney lost in January will be sold even when the new buyer assumes control.

Leeds United are known admirers of Knight, while a reunion with Lampard at Everton could be tempting if his interest translates into a bid.

Although Knight has four imminent international games, starting in Armenia on Saturday, club matters dominated his press briefing in advance of the squad’s departure on Wednesday.

Such a plethora of push factors teed up direct queries but he approaches questions in the same manner as his tackles; upfront and fuelled by energy.

“Where you off to next season?” inquires the inquisitor.

Alone at the top table, Knight breaks into a laugh by way of response to the gentle opener, still ready to play ball.

“I’ve still got another year at Derby, so at the moment I’m still there,” he begins, outlining the contractual rather than pragmatic outlook.

“Everyone knows it’s been a tough year with things behind the scenes at Derby. I’ve played my part by having lots of games but what the future holds I don’t know.” League One isn’t the wilderness it used to be for Irish players but there is a general correlation between club levels and a case for selection in the team.

Knight has eight caps, the most impactful being his game-turning intervention off the bench in last November’s win over Luxembourg that rescued third place in the World Cup qualifying group.

“It’s a really competitive squad we’ve got now and you need to be playing football at the highest level you can,” he confesses.

“That’s for me and the manager (Stephen Kenny) but, for the moment, I’m still here.” When the dilemma is posed, the midfielder admits he’ll be torn between his loyalty to the club that snapped him up from Cabinteely at 15 and his own progression.

“I love Derby – the city and the club – and I’ve been there a while but you need to look after yourself as well.

“It's a difficult situation but it is something I will think about and the club as well.” Foremost to that choice will be a suitor willing to unleash him at the top level, as Burnley did when they offered Nathan Collins a step-up from the Championship 12 months ago.

Knight believes it’s an upgrade he’s also equipped to take.

“Whenever I step out there, I always mix it with anyone,” affirms the playmaker who started for Ireland against Belgium in March.

“If that offer comes in… playing in the Premier League is something I have always dreamt of.

“I'd have to think about it and see what's best for me; what's going to help develop me best as an individual in the long run.

“Ask any player if they want to be the main man but I am happy just to play my part. I’m only 21 and have a lot of dues to pay.” Predictably and respectfully, he caveats that desire against his current employment status.

The decision could well be removed from his hands once the number-crunchers do the maths but this quadruple-header should widen the market.

“I need to add more assists and goals over this campaign but first and foremost I have to get into the team,” he cautioned.

That’s probably the least of his worries after the season of upheaval he’s experienced.