Jesse Lingard heading for exit as Man Utd overhaul continues

Jesse Lingard will follow fellow academy graduate Paul Pogba through the Old Trafford exit door when their contracts expire at the end of the month
Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba are leaving Manchester United (Steven Paston/PA)

Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 17:04
Simon Peach

Jesse Lingard will leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the month.

This is a summer of change after a wretched season at Old Trafford, with a number of high-profile players departing before the Erik ten Hag era gets under way.

The departures of Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani and Lee Grant have already been announced, with United confirming on Wednesday that academy graduates Pogba and Lingard would follow suit.

The former left Old Trafford for Juventus as a free agent in 2012, only to return four years later for a then world-record fee of 105million euros (£89million).

Lingard will join fellow 2011 FA Youth Cup winner Pogba in leaving United this summer.

The 29-year-old rose through the ranks and scored 35 goals in 232 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring in the 2016 FA Cup, 2016 Community Shield & 2017 EFL Cup wins.

England international Lingard has been frustrated by a lack of playing time in recent years and saw a January exit blocked.

“Manchester United can confirm that Jesse Lingard will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June,” the club said in another lengthy post.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank Jesse for all of the memories he’s helped create during his two decades here and wish him the best of luck in his future career.”

1 June 2022; Assistant coach John O'Shea during a Republic of Ireland U21's press conference at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

John O'Shea: U21s within 'touching distance' of qualification

