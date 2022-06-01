King Power to host '22 Community Shield between Liverpool and City

The King Power Stadium, home of Leicester City FC, will host the 2022 Community Shield.

The match - which takes place on the 30th of July - has been moved from Wembley Stadium to the King Power to accommodate the Women's Euro 2022 final, which takes place a day later.

It's likely that Leicester's stadium was chosen to host the curtain-raiser between Manchester City and Liverpool because they are the current holders after beating Pep Guardiola's side last year.

Leicester chief executive Susan Whelan said: "Being able to host such a prestigious fixture in our stadium is fantastic news for the city and further underlines Leicester City's long-term commitment to establish Leicestershire as a home for high-profile sporting events.

"On behalf of the football club, I'd like to thank the FA and all stakeholders who have worked with us on making this possible.

"We look forward to welcoming teams and supporters from Manchester City and Liverpool to the city in July."