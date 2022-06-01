Steve Clarke keeps focus on World Cup mission

Giorgio Chiellini believes it will be “beautiful” to end his international career against Argentina at Wembley, the stadium where he led Italy to Euro 2020 glory last year.

European champions Italy take on their South American counterparts Argentina in the inaugural Finalissima tonight (7.45pm, live on Virgin Media Three), with defender Chiellini set to make his 117th and final appearance.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini is expected to start as many of his Euro 2020 heroes as possible, but admits the game represents the “end of a cycle” after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Asked how it will feel to end his international career with this game, Chiellini told UEFA.com: “It’s beautiful.

“Argentina have exceptional players. It’s obvious that the first one who comes to your mind is (Lionel) Messi but the others around him are fantastic. They didn’t win (the Copa America) by accident.

“Messi is a football icon. It will just be a pleasure to play my last game for the national team against him.”

“The thought of being able to play more than 100 games over 18 years, being captain, and lifting an important cup like I did last year at Wembley was the icing on the cake.”

Chiellini, who has already played his last game for Juventus, added: “I’m at peace. I feel happy with what I achieved and a little bit of pride for what I achieved in my career.”