Brian Kerr: 'Liverpool fans were bang-on with their behaviour but by the end, they were fearing another Hillsborough'

Brian Kerr has provided a harrowing, first-hand insight about the disarray around Saturday’s Uefa Champions League final.

The former Ireland manager and current Virgin Media pundit travelled with a friend to Paris as a neutral fan but was appalled by the chaos which left them corralled inside the perimeter for 90 minutes after the final whistle.

Kerr’s seats were situated near the Liverpool end and, while he wasn’t locked out of the Stade de France, as over a thousand Reds fans were, he could sense trouble brewing.

Although the famous footballing personality insisted the French police’s intimidatory attitude was driven from an anti-English backdrop, he doesn’t absolve Uefa from culpability for the carnage that ensued.

“It was dangerous and I’d never seen such a shambles in my life,” said Kerr, an annual attendee at the showpiece.

“Being stuck in that area on the ramp for an hour and a half in the dark at the end — with no signs, directions nor stewards —– was madness.

“Liverpool fans were bang-on with their behaviour but by the end, they were fearing another Hillsborough.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of supporters, especially Liverpool fans, decide never to go to a match in Paris again.” Kerr’s first inkling of problems occurred on the Metro to Saint Dennis when a fellow passenger they were in discussions with had all his cash thieved by a pickpocket.

He wasn’t encouraged either by what greeted him when they arrived at the venue two hours ahead of kick-off.

“We were looking for Gate X, assigned for tickets from the national associations while the Liverpool fans we saw were headed for Gates Y and Z.

“Our tickets were on our phone but there were fellahs lurking when trying to validate your ticket.

“They had cameras on sticks and were trying to take photos of the UEFA App and the coded ticket.

“There were all sorts going on and it seemed the police were up for a row.”

Once Kerr and his companion were shown to their seats, it was soon apparent a major issue was ongoing outside.

He added: “We went back out onto the concourse to see all the madness at Gate Y. Gate X was also blocked up.

“Liverpool fans taking paper tickets out of their pockets were turned back. Everyone had a ticket - they weren’t trying to get in without one - but couldn’t get near the stiles to have them validated.

“The intimidation definitely effected the Liverpool crowd as their enthusiasm was dampened by what they went through.

“And then, 10 minutes before full-time, riot police lined up in front of their end only. I felt it was a Brexit, anti-British thing from the French side.” The threat of danger didn’t recede after they eventually escaped their holding pen. As testified by hordes of fans since, the neighbouring area was equally challenging to navigate, and Kerr may have been another victim but for a slice of luck.

“Though relieved to be finally out of the stadium, we were disorientated in this dark and scary part of Paris that has an edge to it,” he explained.

“At every corner, there were gangs hanging around. We kept our heads down, kept walking as you could smell the danger.

“We eventually came to a bus stop and I heard this fellah shout: “Howya Brian, we’ve an Uber coming. Do you want a lift?” “I didn’t know him but it turned out to be a pal of Richie Partridge (former Liverpool and Ireland U21 player).

“Without him, I don’t know how long we would have been there or how we could have got back to our hotel. It wasn’t a nice experience at all.”