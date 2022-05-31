Cyrus Christie ready to challenge Coleman and Doherty for starting spot

Cyrus Christie knows he hasn’t been anyone’s idea of a first-choice player down Ireland’s right flank but the 29-year-old insists he can do every bit as good a job for Stephen Kenny’s men as Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty.

That’s a bold statement but one very much in keeping with a player who played some of the best football of his career at Swansea City during the second-half of a season that had seen him frozen out by his parent club Fulham through to January.

“The first six months was tough but I’ve gone away and played really well and my confidence is high and that’s (as a result of) being given the confidence to showcase myself. I’m hoping I get the chance to get picked and it’s obviously always tough when Matt is playing and you have Seamus there as well.

“They’re great players, so there is big competition in front, but I feel that when I am playing well I can do just as good a job as them and I know a lot of the time a lot of people have wanted Docs in the team when I have been playing.

“People have made it clear and I understand but, at the same time, Docs had been playing at the same level as me so it was just down to what the manager wanted and Docs has gone on from strength to strength and there have been times when he hasn’t played also.” Doherty won’t be playing any part against Armenia in Yerevan this weekend, or at any stage of the three games that come along in quick succession after that before the summer break. The Tottenham Hotspur player was ruled out long-term with a knee injury in mid-April.

Coleman has been a superb servant for Ireland but the skipper will be 34 in October and so players like Christie and the young and versatile Festy Ebosele will, naturally, come more into focus over the course of the coming weeks.

Christie has made his career as a right-back but he adapted brilliantly to the unfamiliar role of wing-back at Swansea where he provided five assists and three goals in 23 appearances for a side that likes to play a possession-based game.

Sounds like Kenny’s kind of guy, in fairness.

Christie has 29 caps to his name without having ever solidified a place for himself in the side but he does offer a versatility which was tested when Martin O’Neill named him in midfield for Ireland’s first ever Nations League game, away to Wales four years ago.

That ended in a 4-1 loss in Cardiff but he has played on the right and the left for Swansea, and on the right of a back three. Those are all good strings to have in your bow given Kenny’s tendency to tweak systems and personnel as the occasion demands.

“It's obviously going to be different for different games, based on the way that other teams play. There's a lot of variety in the wing backs and I'm sure that we're all different players.

“You are a main cog in the team and you want to cause problems, get in the box and get crosses in to provide chances. But you also need to get back and do the defensive side.” Ireland will play Armenia, Scotland and Ukraine (twice) in the space of just eleven days this month so Christie is bound to see some action. It's good timing for a man who will be a free agent on July 1st when his Fulham contract expires.

He is adamant that this next week-and-a-bit is all about Ireland and not some sort of shop window but it stands to reason that one or two more impressive displays will only increase his bargaining position with prospective employers.

Another spell at Swansea would seem obvious only that the Welsh club does not have huge funds to work with this summer, while La Liga side Elche and Serie A’s Bologna were both rumoured to be interested in his services at the start of the year.

He is more than open to the idea of a move to the continent.

Whatever the destination it will have to be a step up on that frustrating spell at Fulham. There were times last season when he wasn’t even allowed to train at the training ground while others were present. He handled it maturely but why it soured that way he can’t say.

“I’ve not got a clue,” he explained. “No-one gave me an answer. It was a decision they made. I’d just got on with it. There’s always opportunity around the corner and you have to be ready.” He’s ready now.