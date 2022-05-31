UEFA Champions League team of the season announced

With the dust settling on another memorable Champions League tournament, UEFA have revealed their official team of the tournament.

Runners-up Liverpool and winners Real Madrid have four representatives each, while there is one each from Manchester City, Chelsea, and PSG.

Goalkeeper

Thiabult Courtois (Real Madrid)

Not only were his heroics in the final so memorable he also had some huge moments in some of the earlier rounds. The penalty save from Lionel Messi against PSG, and also the save from Jack Grealish in the semi-final to prevent Real going 3-0 down.

Right Back

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Despite being caught out for Real's winning goal in the final, Alexander-Arnold had a superb tournament overall. His creativity is key to how this Liverpool team play. Jurgen Klopp is willing to live with his defensive weaknesses.

Centre Back

Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea)

Will be a big loss to Thomas Tuchel's side as he prepares to leave this summer. He is a hugely imposing defender who was crucial in their run to this title last season.

Centre Back

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

There is an argument that van Dijk's centre back partner Ibrahima Konate is deserving of a centre back spot but few will complain about the Dutchman's inclusion. Leads the Liverpool defence superbly and his excellent reading of the game mean he rarely has to dive in off his feet.

Left Back

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Not as creative as Trent on the other side but no slouch on the attacking side either. He is a very good defender and has had a good season, despite coming under a bit of pressure for his position from the impressive Kostas Tsimikas.

Central Midfield

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Carried him impressive Premier League form into the Champions League. Scored the crucial goal in the quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid. Ran the show as City looked to be overwhelming Real Madrid in the opening stanzas of the semi-final first leg.

Central Midfield

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Has added goals to an already excellent game this season, notching up eight for the season including one in the semi-final win over Villarreal.

Central Midfield

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

Like the finest of fine wines, only getting better with age. Put in some stunning performances at the ripe old age of 36. He put in a tour de force performance against PSG to help turn the game around in the second leg and his outside of the boot assist for Rodrygo's goal against Chelsea in the quarter-final second leg.

Right Wing

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

Looked like he was going to put Real Madrid to the sword in the last 16 tie. Brilliant goal to win the first leg in injury time and another brilliant goal in the second leg seemed to have PSG in the driver's seat. Six goals and six assists in eight Champions League games speaks for itself.

Striker

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

A no brainer. Like Modric seems to be getting better with age. Has had the season of his life at the age of 34. The top scorer in the tournament with 15 goals. His back to back Champions League hat-tricks in the games against PSG and Chelsea will be talked about for a long time. Deservedly named player of the tournament.

Left Wing

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Has finally added some finishing product to his undoubted skills. Was a constant threat in the final and took his goal well. Four goals and seven assists in the tournament.