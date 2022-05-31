Lionel Messi believes Karim Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi believes that Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema deserves to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Benzema has captained Real to the Champions League final and the La Liga title this season.

Messi, who has won the award a record seven times, believes there is no room for debate on this year's winner.

"There are no doubts; it's very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year and ended up victorious in the Champions League," Messi said on Argentine television station TyC Sports.

"He was fundamental in all the matches from the round of 16 onwards. I think there is no doubt this year."

The France striker has been phenomenal for Real Madrid since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo following the 2018 Champions League final.

None more so than this season when he has had arguably the best season of his career at 34 years of age. He has scored 44 goals with 15 assists in all competitions as they won the La Liga-Champions League double.

His form in the Champions League was key to Real's progress as they looked in trouble for long periods in all three knockout ties against Messi's PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

Benzema bagged back to back hat-tricks Champions League hat-tricks in the second leg win over PSG and the first leg win at Chelsea.

Messi says that loss to Real has only increased his hunger to win the Champions League again.

"The Real Madrid game killed us, me and everyone in the dressing room. We had a lot of hope. It makes me want to win again," Messi added.

"But the best team doesn't always win the Champions League. I don't take credit away from Real Madrid; they weren't the best in this competition and yet they beat everyone."

Changes to the Ballon d'Or rules mean the award will now be based on a regular August to July season rather than a calendar year.

The nominees for this year's award will be revealed on August 12 with the winner announced on October 17.