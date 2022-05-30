Ireland face potential security scare in Armenia

Stephen Kenny expects to be briefed on any potential concerns 
Ireland face potential security scare in Armenia

Stephen Kenny:  The delegation of four people travelled out in advance of us and I’m sure I’ll be briefed in due course. Picture: Inpho/Ryan Byrne

Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 23:02
John Fallon

Stephen Kenny is expecting to be briefed on any security concerns his Ireland squad could face when they arrive in politically unstable Armenia on Wednesday.

Organised mass protests have been rife on the streets of Yerevan since mid-April, resulting in scores of dissenters being arrested by local police. Ireland open their Uefa Nations League campaign on Saturday at the capital’s Republic Stadium.

Acts of civil disobedience have been encouraged by the opposition party at Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for what they deem as unacceptable concessions made in negotiations with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“We’ve not been briefed on it at the moment but a delegation led by our security chief Joe McGlue flew out to Yerevan in the early hours of Monday,” the Ireland manager explained.

“The delegation of four people travelled out in advance of us and I’m sure I’ll be briefed in due course.”

