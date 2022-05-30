UEFA confirms ‘comprehensive review’ into Champions League final chaos

UEFA has confirmed an independent and comprehensive review will be conducted into the chaotic scenes that marred Saturday’s Champions League final in Paris
UEFA confirms ‘comprehensive review’ into Champions League final chaos
Chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France marred the Champions League final (Adam Davy/PA)
Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 20:30
PA Sport

UEFA has confirmed an independent and comprehensive review will be conducted into the chaotic scenes that marred Saturday’s Champions League final in Paris.

Liverpool supporters were tear-gassed after waiting in huge queues prior to the clash against Real Madrid at the Stade de France, with the access problems leading to a delay to a kick-off delay of 36 minutes.

UEFA, the European governing body, initially blamed the late arrival of fans for the delay before later issuing a statement blaming the issues on fake tickets.

Liverpool fans were stuck outside the ground, with the kick-off delayed (Adam Davy/PA)

The organisation has now responded to calls for a full inquiry by confirming a review of the events will be conducted by Dr Tiago Brandão Rodrigues, a member of the Portuguese parliament and former member of the World Anti-Doping Agency Foundation Board.

A statement read: “UEFA has today announced it has commissioned an independent report into the events surrounding the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on Saturday, May 28.

“The comprehensive review will examine decision-making, responsibility and behaviours of all entities involved in the final.”

It added: “Evidence will be gathered from all relevant parties and the findings of the independent report will be made public once completed and, upon receipt of the findings, UEFA will evaluate the next steps.”

More in this section

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Manchester City still want ‘a couple more’ signings – Al Mubarak
Chelsea v Watford - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Todd Boehly’s consortium completes £4.25billion takeover of Chelsea
Callum Robinson celebrates scoring his second goal with Adam Idah 9/10/2021 Callum Robinson admits purpose behind Azerbaijan celebration
FinalPlace: UK
<p>Former Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth is Newcastle’s new sporting director (Gareth Fuller/PA)</p>

Dan Ashworth set to become Newcastle’s new sporting director

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up