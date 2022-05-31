Stephen Kenny: Michael Obafemi 'is in the squad to make an impact'

SUMMER sessions at international level tend not be conducive to player availability but every member of Ireland’s 27-man squad was accounted for yesterday at the start of this latest phase in Stephen Kenny’s journey.

Two Junes have passed without the luxury of a normal service for the Ireland boss. His first gathering in 2020 was binned due to the Covid-19 blackout while his squad for the friendlies against Andorra and Hungary 12 months ago was light a dozen players for various reasons.

No such cry-offs have dared raise their head for these assignments. Uefa’s replacement of friendlies with the Nations League, gilding it with the incentives of promotions and tournament play-offs, has upgraded the traditional remnants of a campaign into serious business.

Not only did Kenny have absentees from last year’s gatherings such as Jeff Hendrick, Callum Robinson, Alan Browne, and Enda Stevens pacing about Abbotstown in the first session but prodigal son Michael Obafemi was rivalling them for endurance.

His doubters would claim he’s only compensating for the lost time from his short self-imposed exile but the Swansea City striker was working up a sweat in the mid-afternoon sunshine.

Obafemi isn’t quite in the same bracket as fellow new faces CJ Hamilton and Festy Ebosele as his sole squad appearance nearly all of four years ago resulted in a cameo in Denmark but we can assume he’ll be adding to it with his first caps under Kenny.

Armenia, ranked 92 in the world and wounded from a 9-0 hammering last time out in Norway, will be susceptible to speed at the Republic Stadium in Yerevan on Saturday and the striker appears primed to be unleashed.

Kenny will understandably stick to the nucleus of his team that has lost just once in their last 12 games, yet having at his disposal the repertoire Obafemi possesses looks too tempting for it to be ignored.

“Michael is in the squad to make an impact,” Kenny affirmed about a striker whose 12 Championship goals made him Ireland’s top scorer in the top two divisions.

“He’s been in good form and has had a few weeks off. We’d rather have taken him straight out of his last game but he’s come in with a smile on his face and is enjoying the training.

“It’s been a big plus for me that he’s been injury free for a good period because they’ve hindered his career. Since going to Swansea City, he’s had a great run of games in the second half of the season.”

Uncapped pair Hamilton and Ebosele will have to train their eyes on the matches that follow in the front-loaded series. Ireland return from the edge of Asia in the early hours of Sunday with a home double-header against Ukraine and Scotland lurking before they duel with the Ukrainians again in the neutral territory of Lodz in Poland.

Four games in 11 days, not 10 as erroneously aired yesterday, will stretch Kenny’s reserves.

Despite that, coupled with facing two nations that surpassed his by reaching tomorrow’s deferred World Cup play-off semi-final, the manager is sticking to his initially trumpeted target of topping the group.

“It’s unusual that Ukraine and Scotland became direct opponents in the play-off too,” he observed.

“If Ukraine win, for example, they play Sunday and then they face us a week later. But should Scotland win, then Ukraine have a week to prepare for our game.

“That’s immaterial. We have to focus on ourselves. I’ve always set targets, placed the bar high in dressing rooms I’ve managed.

“There are no guarantees but, if we don’t win the group, it won’t be for the lack of trying.

“We’re not favourites to top the group; we’re third favourites (so) I could easily just play it down but we’ve improved a lot and this is an emerging team.”

By way of evidence, Kenny repeated an interesting stat alerted to him by his analyst Ger Dunne. Victory in Yerevan would generate a three-match winning run in away competitive matches not seen since 2001.

It might be deemed churlish to point out that the record is against Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, and Armenia — plus Giovanni Trapattoni’s side won four qualifiers on the road either side of Euro 2012 — when Irish football needs all the positivity it can garner against the backdrop of a barren six years.