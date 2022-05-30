Callum Robinson admits purpose behind Azerbaijan celebration

Callum Robinson has admitted there was purpose behind his goal celebration last October in the wake of his stance on the Covid-19 vaccine.

Ireland’s build-up to the trip to Azerbaijan, when manager Stephen Kenny’s future as manager was on the line, became overshadowed by the West Brom striker’s admission that he declined to be jabbed against the disease.

His position catapulted him into the world news cycle, reaching global broadcasters CNN and Al Jazeera as he and the team arrived in Baku for the World Cup qualifier. At home, the topic dominated the airwaves, including a segment on Joe Duffy’s popular Liveline phone-in show.

All the attention brought out the best in the 27-year-old, as he bagged a brace in the 3-0 win and a hat-trick four days later during the 4-0 friendly stroll over Qatar.

The Ireland striker hadn’t spoken about the furore until he undertook media duties at FAI headquarters in Abbotstown on Monday ahead of the Nations League qualifiers. Ireland’s first of four games over 11 days is on Saturday against Armenia in Yerevan.

“It was different - definitely different – because I didn’t think it was that big a thing and then it blew up,” he reflected, opting against confirming if he’d since being vaccinated.

“All the staff and players just wanted to make sure I was okay, not for the game, just to make sure my head was alright. And honestly, my head was fine. Perfectly fine.

“I just wanted to get on the pitch really, do my thing and allow my football to do the talking.

“I could let people see what I could do on the pitch and forget what was happening off it.”

Once he breached the Azeris goal for the opener, Robinson stuck fingers in both of his ears by way of celebration.

“It was to no-one in particular but there was definitely something in that,” he said without identifying the detractor it was aimed at.

Robinson was among the full complement of 27 players who all trained on the first day of camp. The break from the end of club action eased any knocks, with Kenny confirming no doubts for the opener in Yerevan.

“We see it as a challenge and we have to get ourselves ready for the four games,” Kenny said about the series which continues after Saturday with fixtures against Ukraine, either side of Scotland’s visit on Saturday week.

“We will be able to utilise our squad as invariably they will pick up injuries or knocks between the games.

“It is a big challenge but that is what we are presented with. We are not in the least bit complaining, we are looking forward to it.”

Kenny reasserted his belief that Ireland can top the group, which would guarantee a playoff for Euro 2024 before next year’s qualification kicks off and guarantee promotion to Group A for the next Nations League campaign.

"We’ve seen the progression of the team, evolving over a period of time where from March to March we scored 23 goals and kept five clean sheets in our last six games,” he reasoned.

“There’s a lot of motivation but we realise we have been drawn in a tough group - Ukraine, quarter-finalists at the Euros, a really exceptional team; Scotland are on a high as a nation at the moment and Armenia are improving of course.

"It is certainly our ambition to win the group and that’s what we are trying to achieve."