Andrew Conway and Tadhg Beirne deliver timely boost for Munster

Andrew Conway and Tadhg Beirne have taken positive steps towards their returns from injury for Munster's URC quarter-final trip to Ulster this Friday.

Senior coach Stephen Larkham delivered a boost to Munster supporters today after both Ireland internationals came through their first training session of the week in Limerick.

Lock/flanker Beirne has been sidelined since Ireland's Six Nations campaign earlier this year with a thigh injury but has upped his training load this week following a successful rehabilitation. Conway was also injured during the Six Nations but returned from his knee issue to start against Leinster in the final league game of the season nine days ago only to aggravate the problem.

Munster said, in the squad update issued on Monday morning, that a decision on the availability of each player would be made later in the week but Larkham gave an optimistic update later in the day.

"We just got off the training park and they completed the full session. It was a positive step for both of them.

"We have tomorrow off and we’ll train on Wednesday so we’ll make a decision after Wednesday for those two."

Larkham admitted that the squad had needed time to heal after their heartbreaking penalty-kick loss to Toulouse in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final on May 7 and that had been reflected in a poor performance in a 35-25 defeat to an understrength Leinster side. He now believes Munster are back on an even keel heading into the URC play-offs.

"For the game on Friday, we’re good. It certainly has been tough, particularly the Toulouse loss. That was a tough week. We gave the boys the week off and we came back in the following week for the prep for Leinster but it was tough.

"There was a fair emotional toll on the players, we’d put a fair bit into that game, we’d been rolling really well into that game. Our preparation was good, we actually played some pretty good rugby as well.

"It was quite disappointing, it was hard to get over that but we’ve had four weeks since then really.

"We are sort of back into the full swing of things this week. Mentally we have recovered but it has been tough."

Munster's senior coach acknowledged the performance against Leinster last time out had fallen below the standards expected and was disappointing in a different way to the European exit after extra time and a shootout.

"Against Leinster, we just didn’t play well," Larkham said. "We didn’t execute some of the stuff that we said we were going to execute. Our attention to detail wasn’t there. Mentally, our preparation wasn’t where it needed to be compared to previous weeks.

"We can’t compare both equally. That Leinster performance is something that’s certainly disappointing. We’ve moved on and we’ve potentially three games in front of us now. We’ve been in finals preparations now for the last three or four games so we kind of know what it’s like and we’re putting everything into the game this weekend.

"It comes down to preparation. We’ve had a couple of good meetings around our mindset. We addressed it going into that Leinster week, we didn’t play the way we wanted. We’ve reviewed that now and we’re putting everything behind us and making sure our prep is as good can be for this week."